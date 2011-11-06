One Direction are dream dates

Heart-throbs One Direction are the dream dates for 2012. The boyband top the calendar chart.

They've unseated last year's joint favourites Justin Bieber and Cheryl Cole. The former X-Factor judge has even dropped outside the top 10.



Sir Cliff Richard is second.

1 (-) One Direction

2 (6) Cliff Richard

3 (1=) Justin Bieber

4 (4) JLS

5 (7) Manchester United

6 (8) Liverpool FC

7 (-) Elvis Presley

8 (15) Top Gear

9 (-) Moshi Monsters

10 (-) Vampire Diaries

Chart compiled by calendar firm Danilo and HMV. Last year's position in brackets.