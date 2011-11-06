One Direction are dream dates
Heart-throbs One Direction are the dream dates for 2012. The boyband top the calendar chart.
They've unseated last year's joint favourites Justin Bieber and Cheryl Cole. The former X-Factor judge has even dropped outside the top 10.
Sir Cliff Richard is second.
1 (-) One Direction
2 (6) Cliff Richard
3 (1=) Justin Bieber
4 (4) JLS
5 (7) Manchester United
6 (8) Liverpool FC
7 (-) Elvis Presley
8 (15) Top Gear
9 (-) Moshi Monsters
10 (-) Vampire Diaries
Chart compiled by calendar firm Danilo and HMV. Last year's position in brackets.