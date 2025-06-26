One Direction’s first performance: The accidental audition that changed music forever

In the seventh series of The X Factor, young talents Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson auditioned as solo artists. Picture: ITV/XFactor

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

They’d never sung together before — but the moment One Direction performed ‘Torn,’ the judges knew something extraordinary had happened.

When One Direction first sang together, they had no idea it would go on to be a pivotal moment in pop history.

In the seventh series of The X Factor, young talents Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson auditioned as solo artists.

But it was at the 'Judges' Houses' stage of The X Factor in July 2010, where the five sang an acoustic version of Natalie Imbruglia's 'Torn', that marked their transformation from solo hopefuls into a globally beloved boyband.

The five teenagers each impressed during the initial live auditions but were all eliminated in the 'Boys' category at Bootcamp.

The five teenagers each impressed during the initial live auditions but were all eliminated in the 'Boys' category at Bootcamp. Picture: ITV/XFactor

That same day of filming, the five boys were whisked off to a luxurious judges’ house retreat in Marbella, Spain, where they went through more rehearsals and mentoring sessions. Picture: ITV/X Factor

However, judge Nicole Scherzinger saw untapped potential, and in an unusual move, proposed the five unknown boys form a group — a recommendation Simon Cowell later claimed he agreed to after just a few minutes of consideration.

Judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, and Nicole Scherzinger were evaluating contestants who hadn’t made it through as solo artists.

While discussing who could be grouped together, Scherzinger picked up a photo of Niall Horan and placed it on the table, prompting discussion about his inclusion.

Photos of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson followed, placed beside Niall Horan's. "They’re the cutest boy band ever," Scherzinger said. "They’re like little stars, so you can’t get rid of little stars. You put them all together."

Under Cowell’s guidance in the 'Groups' category, the newly formed ensemble delivered their first performance as One Direction, singing an acoustic version of the 1997 hit, 'Torn.'. Picture: ITV/X Factor

What began as a casual discussion between judges ultimately sparked a global phenomenon — one that continues to resonate with fans years later. Picture: ITV/X Factor

Liam Payne is added next. Simon Cowell commented that Liam is a "standout," but hesitates about how he might fit with the others.

Scherzinger disagrees: "If he’s the standout, then he could be the leader, one of the leaders."

Finally, the judges consider Zayn Malik. "Now that could be a good idea," Cowell suggests.

Scherzinger agrees: “Look at that look. That could be really good.”

The clip highlights the improvisational nature of the group’s formation and the key role Nicole Scherzinger played in bringing the five members together.

What began as a casual discussion between judges ultimately sparked a global phenomenon — one that continues to resonate with fans years later.

The first time One Direction ever performed as a group:

One Direction's X Factor Judges' Houses Performance (Full Version)

Within weeks, they were signed to Cowell’s Syco Music for a reported £2 million — an investment that launched one of the most dominant pop acts of the decade. Picture: ITV/X Factor

That same day of filming, the five boys were whisked off to a luxurious judges’ house retreat in Marbella, Spain, where they went through more rehearsals and mentoring sessions.

Under Cowell’s guidance in the 'Groups' category, the newly formed ensemble delivered their first performance as One Direction, singing an acoustic version of the 1997 hit, 'Torn.'

Their raw energy and tight-knit chemistry struck an immediate chord, with Cowell later telling Rolling Stone the youngsters "were confident, fun, like a gang of friends and kind of fearless."

As the stripped-back tune began, it became clear that this impromptu collaboration had tapped into something special.

The moment marked the birth of One Direction as more than just a group – it was the spark that ignited their meteoric rise to superstardom.

Incredible moment The X Factor judges formed One Direction in 2010:

NEVER BEFORE SEEN footage of One Direction's formation | The X Factor UK

One Direction sold over 50 million records worldwide, became one of the biggest boy bands ever, and set attendance records on their global tours before entering hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

Though they ultimately finished third in the live finals, the chemistry and sound revealed at Judges’ Houses caught Simon Cowell’s attention.

Within weeks, they were signed to Cowell’s Syco Music for a reported £2 million — an investment that launched one of the most dominant pop acts of the decade.

The rest is music history: One Direction sold over 50 million records worldwide, became one of the biggest boy bands ever, and set attendance records on their global tours before entering hiatus in 2016.

But it wasn't just the judges who knew they'd created something unique, the boys felt it too.

In the 2023 documentary All of Those Voices, Louis Tomlinson reflected on the experience at the Judges' Houses: "We just felt like we belonged together. That day we realised it wasn’t just a temporary fix—it was something special."

