One Direction sing Michael Jackson

One Direction performed an impromptu rendition of Michael Jackson's hit single 'Man in the Mirror' at a concert in America.

The band, who have had a number one single in the US, were tweeted by a fan during the concert asking if they could perform a tribute to the late singer.



They chose 'Man in the Mirror' - the song that captured the moment after Jackson passed away three years ago.



Watch the tribute below: