Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray dies after cancer battle

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The actor has passed away aged 68.

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away aged 68 after a battle with lung cancer.

He is best known for playing Mickey Pearce in the iconic show where he starred alongside David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter.

The Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society paid tribute to the actor in a statement shared to Facebook.

They said: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many. He was a regular attendee of our conventions and we will miss his humour and the joy he bought to many."

On X, The Only Fools podcast announced: "This never gets easier … rest in peace, Patrick Murray.

"Patrick was a very talented & clever actor with impeccable timing. He really bought 'Mickey Pearce' to life with a mischievous charm."