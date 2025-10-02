Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray dies after cancer battle

2 October 2025, 13:58

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away
Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The actor has passed away aged 68.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away aged 68 after a battle with lung cancer.

He is best known for playing Mickey Pearce in the iconic show where he starred alongside David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter.

The Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society paid tribute to the actor in a statement shared to Facebook.

Patrick Murray has died
Patrick Murray has died. Picture: Alamy

They said: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many. He was a regular attendee of our conventions and we will miss his humour and the joy he bought to many."

On X, The Only Fools podcast announced: "This never gets easier … rest in peace, Patrick Murray. 

"Patrick was a very talented & clever actor with impeccable timing. He really bought 'Mickey Pearce' to life with a mischievous charm."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement

Taylor Swift will be on Heart Breakfast on Friday October 3rd

Taylor Swift on Heart Breakfast - How to watch and listen on Global Player

Robbie Williams has opened up about his health

Robbie Williams reveals secret health battle as he confirms diagnosis for first time

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

Married at First Sight

The former Gogglebox star has ditched her size 18 wardrobe.

Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with incredible weight loss transformation in new snaps

Celebrities

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'.

MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has teased a 'Standby' message

Taylor Swift 'Standby' theories revealed ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Taylor Swift was involved in Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift's heartfelt speech at Selena Gomez's wedding revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Prince William revealed he missed his grandmother dearly.

Prince William admits he 'misses' Queen Elizabeth II in rare emotional interview

Royals

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Jeremy Clarkson shared the huge news on Instagram this week.

Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting update on Clarkson's Farm series five

TV & Movies

Boyzone are back!

Boyzone announce huge reunion show including Mikey Graham in 2026

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 20 years of marriage

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Anne-Marie has disclosed her mental health stuggles

Anne-Marie reveals postnatal depression battle and how she copes with mental health struggles
Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela got engaged when she turned 16

Paris and Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces engagement

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feuding with son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham believes ‘enough is enough’ amid family feud with son Brooklyn

Amanda Holden launches Heart Xmas

Amanda Holden switches on Heart Xmas: How to listen to your favourite Christmas songs 24/7

Christmas

Paul and Anita wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Paul and Anita still together?

Married at First Sight

Thomas Skinner on the red carpet alongside a picture of him on holiday in the sun in the Cotswolds

Thomas Skinner facts: Age, wife, children and businesses

Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal facts: Age, TV shows, marriage and more

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Ross King is much loved in the showbiz world

Ross King facts: TV presenter's age, real name TV shows, girlfriend, ex-wife and more

Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model

Lewis Cope facts: Age, siblings, TV shows, girlfriend and more