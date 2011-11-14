Oprah Winfrey receives honorary Oscar

The media mogul was awarded for her charity work

Oprah was given an Academy Award at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles yesterday.

The TV personality fought back the tears during her acceptance speech, saying "If you are not a former coloured girl born in Mississippi in 1954, it is impossible for you to know what this journey has meant."

Actor James Earl Jones, best known for voicing Star Wars baddie Darth Vader, was presented a honorary Oscar too by thespian Ben Kingsley in London.