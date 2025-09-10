Oprah Winfrey shows off three-stone weight loss after Ozempic admission

10 September 2025, 16:06

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her weight loss
Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her weight loss. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

TV legend Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her dramatic weight loss.

Oprah Winfrey has shown off the results of her three-stone weight loss after previously revealing she took medication to shed the pounds.

The TV legend recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram, with many fans praising Oprah for her impressive weight loss.

However it hasn't been an easy road for the 71-year-old after fad diets and eating disorders plagued her life before she turned to GLP-1 medication to lose weight.

During an interview with People in 2023, Oprah revealed why she chose to go on medication for weight loss, saying: "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing."

Oprah Winfrey has spoken about being 'fat shamed'
Oprah Winfrey has spoken about being 'fat shamed'. Picture: Getty

She continued: "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.

"I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

The TV star has often spoken about her change in appearance, even fronting the programme An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame And The Weight Loss Revolution.

Oprah Winfrey has lost weight over the years. Pictured in 1991
Oprah Winfrey has lost weight over the years. Pictured in 1991. Picture: Getty

There Oprah stated: "In my lifetime, I never dreamed that we would be talking about medicine that is providing hope for people like me who have struggled for years with being overweight or obesity.

"So, I come to this conversation in the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose or not lose weight.

"And more importantly, to stop shaming ourselves. I have to say that I took on the shame that the world gave to me, for 25 years making fun of my weight was a national sport."

Oprah Winfrey revealed she took weight loss medication to shed the pounds
Oprah Winfrey revealed she took weight loss medication to shed the pounds. Picture: Getty

She added: "I was ridiculed on every late-night talk show for 25 years, and tabloid covers for 25 years."

Oprah continued: "In an effort to combat all the shame, I starved myself for nearly five months and then wheeled out that wagon of fat that the internet will never let me forget.

"And after losing 67 pounds on a liquid diet, the next day, the very next day, I started to gain it back. Feeling the shame of fighting a losing battle with weight is a story all too familiar."

The star went on: "All these years I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower and for some reason, stronger than me. And now I realise, y'all weren't even thinking about the food. It's not that you had the willpower, you weren't obsessing over it - that's the big thing I learned."

Oprah Winfrey's weight has fluctuated over the years. Pictured in 2019
Oprah Winfrey's weight has fluctuated over the years. Pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty

Oprah concluded: " When I tell you how many times I have blamed myself because you think 'I'm smart enough to figure this out' and then to hear all along it's you fighting your brain.

"Let's stop the shaming and blaming, there is no place for it."

