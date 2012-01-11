Orange Wednesday Rising Star nominees announced

Eddie Redmayne and Chris O'Dowd have both made the shortlist

The winner is voted by the public and will be announced during the Baftas in February.

"My Week With Marilyn" star Eddie Redmayne, "Bridesmaids" actor Chris O'Dowd, "4321"'s Adam Deacon, Tom Hiddlestone ("The Deep Blue Sea" and Australia actor and "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth have all been nominated.

Last year's winner was British actor Tom Hardy, best known for his role "Inception" and "Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy".