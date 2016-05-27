The Original 'Baywatch' Cast Chat About Their Steamiest Moments OFF Camera

original cast of Baywatch

In it's hay day, it was the hottest TV show on day time telly, but what REALLY went on when the director yelled "cut!"

As the popular 90's TV show 'Baywatch' makes a return to screens in a new film adaptation, featuring Zac Efron and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, we throwback to the founding members of the first movie.

The cast members were all drop dead gorgeous... so it's only natural that they had the hots for us just as much we did them...right?!

Well now the cast are dishing the dirt and coming clean and about exactly what went happened when the cameras stopped rolling... and it's just as naughty as we expected!

Read more: Angelica Bridges Wears THAT 'Baywatch' Swimsuit 19 Years Later And Still Looks Flawless!

Watch the whole clip on "Where Are They Now? The Reunions - Sunday 29th May, 7pm on ITV."

Read more: See Where The Original 'Baywatch' Stars Are Now

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gary Barlow bali earthquake

Gary Barlow reveals he’s still “shaken up” after Bali earthquake that killed 100
Jamie Lomas girlfriend

Jamie Lomas, 43, finds love with Hollyoaks member EIGHTEEN years his junior
Blake Lively throwback

Blake Lively wows Emma Bunton with her Baby Spice throwback picture
gordon ramsay

Muscular Gordon Ramsay gets fans hot under the collar with topless photo
Mummy Diaries

Mummy Diaries Series 4: Billie and Sam Faeirs show start date confirmed