Original Sugababes line up in £1million deal

Girl group land new record deal

Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy have signed a deal with Polydor and are currently recording material written by singer/songwriter Emeli Sande.

The girls however will not be able to call themselves Sugababes as they don't have rights to the name.

Mutya Buena went to court last year to regain rights over their original moniker, but she only owns the EU EU trademark that covers "paper, cardboard... stationery, paper gift wrap and paper gift wrapping ribbons".

Buena, Buchanan and Donaghy are expected to release a new single in the summer, with an album out in the autumn.