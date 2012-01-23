Original Sugababes reunion recording

Last month speculation mounted about a reunion of the original Sugababes.

The current line-up of the girl-band includes no original members, but Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan were reported to be working on material together.



Although Mutya allegedly denied the claims, fresh reports suggest that the trio have recorded a song called Love Like This.



Three major labels are believed to be interested in signing the band,

Their comeback album will reportedly be reminiscent of the original group's early output.