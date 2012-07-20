Original Sugababes line-up reunite As Mutya Keisha Siobhan

The trio posted a tweet saying they have been recording new music for the first time in 11 years.

The original Sugababes line-up have officially announced their reunion as a recording trio, and are now simply being referred to by their three names: Mutya Keisha Siobhan.

After several months of rumours about a potential reunion being on the cards, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy confirmed on Twitter this morning that they are recording new music as well as announcing their new group name.

The Sugababes originally formed back in 1998 but have gone through a significant number of line-up changes over the years and the current band, comprising Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Jade Ewen, features none of the original members.

"I can feel something in the air today hmmmmm….." Keisha tweeted, alongside the first promo picture of Mutya Keisha Siobhan. "Dear tweeters I've been trying my best to keep this one on the DL haha @mutyabuena @siobhandonaghy @mksofficial."

"I'm excited to announce I'm back working with my original 90's (sic) girls @MKSofficial #MutyaKeishaSiobhan," Siobhan also tweeted.

Check out the first official picture of the reunited Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy below.

Photo: Twitter