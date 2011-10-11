Orlando Bloom's Bowie inspiration

Actor bases Three Musketeer character on Ziggy Stardust

Orlando Bloom has revealed that he based his Duke of Buckingham character on David Bowie's alter ego Stardust.

"Buckingham has the swagger of Ziggy Stardust and wears outrageous customes" said the English actor "In my opinion you have to own those costumes, otherwise they wear you".

Bloom may have taken a leaf out of Johnny Depp's book.

Depp, with whom Bloom starred in Pirates of the Caribbeans, based his Jack Sparrow character on the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards.