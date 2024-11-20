What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

20 November 2024, 21:00

Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old
Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old. Picture: Oti Mabuse - Instagram / ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who was Oti Mabuse and Motsi Mabuse's brother? When did he die by suicide and what have they said about him?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oti Mabuse, 34, is known for her incredible dancing skills as well as her positive, fun and bubbly personality. However, behind the happy-go-lucky I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmate is a tragic story of family loss.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional and her older sister Motsi Mabuse (who now judges on the hit dancing show) have previously opened up about the death of their brother, Neo, who died by suicide when he was just 18-years-old.

Oti and Motsi (who have another sister, Phemelo) have shared that the family loss happened when they were much younger and growing up in South Africa in a township called Mabopane.

Here's everything you need to know about the death of Oti's brother, Neo, and everything the sisters have said about him.

Oti Mabuse has two sisters; Motsi and Phemelo and a half-brother, Neo, who died when she was younger
Oti Mabuse has two sisters; Motsi and Phemelo and a half-brother, Neo, who died when she was younger. Picture: Getty

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother?

Oti Mabuse's brother Neo died by suicide when he was 18-years-old, when the dancer, her older sister Motsi, the middle sister Phemelo were growing up in South Africa.

Neo was Oti's half brother who her mother, Dudu, welcomed from a previous relationship before meeting Oti, Motsi and Phemelo's father, Peter Mabuse.

Oti Mabuse's mother, Dudu, had Neo with another man before meeting and marrying Peter Mabuse
Oti Mabuse's mother, Dudu, had Neo with another man before meeting and marrying Peter Mabuse. Picture: Oti Mabuse - Instagram

In her book, Chili in the Blood: My Dance Through Life, older sister Motsi revealed that Neo had killed himself with a poison and that following his death, the family were shunned from their township.

"Because the people of Africa are very religious and superstitious, something bad arose in our neighbourhood," Motsi wrote: "With the suicide of Neo, our family was seen as one where there was a negative energy."

She added: “Because of this rumour, no one came to us any more, because it was feared that the bad energy applied to the visitor.”

Oti Mabuse is currently taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2024
Oti Mabuse is currently taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

When Dudu married lawyer Peter Mabuse, the fortunes of their family started to turn, however, Neo ultimately struggled to adapt to the new life.

"I think all the changes had overwhelmed [Neo] a little bit, everything had seemed difficult to him," Motsi reflected in her book: "He had gone to a private school, but he had surrounded himself with people you might call ‘false friends.’ It was a tough time for all of us, but especially for my mum."

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

