Ouch! Halle Berry breaks foot

Halle Berry has broken her foot while filming in Spain.

The actress slipped and fell at a property she's renting while shooting new movie Cloud Atlas and was hospitalised.



TMZ reports doctors have put her foot in a cast and she was spotted leaving a hospital in a wheelchair.

It sounds like the plan is to shoot around Berry, use her stunt double or just shoot the star from the chest up.

Earlier in the week Berry was shooting scenes in Glasgow.



The star-studded film also features Tom Hanks, Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, Susan Sarandon and Hugh Grant.



The movie is due for release in October 2012.



