Sweet moment Owen Cooper watches his Adolescence audition tape with co-star Erin Doherty

24 March 2025, 15:54

Adolescence star Owen Cooper watched back his audition tape
Adolescence star Owen Cooper watched back his audition tape. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Up-and-coming actor Owen Cooper joined his Adolescence co-star Erin Doherty to watch his audition video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, 15, has gained rave reviews for his performance as teenage incel Jamie Miller in the hit Netflix series.

Starring alongside a stellar cast including Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, Erin Doherty and Ashley Walters, Owen has become the standout star of the season.

To commemorate his exciting achievements Owen was joined by his co-star Erin, who played his psychologist Briony Ariston in the show, to watch his audition tape for Jamie.

As the pair sat down, Owen was surprised by the clip, burying his head in hands at the sight of his har, which Erin commented on, saying: "Oh my god, look at you!"

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty watched the audition clip together
Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty watched the audition clip together. Picture: Netflix

"Look at my head!" Owen replied, with Erin saying, "Why is your hair doing that?" before going on to add, "You're way cooler now."

The two then began to enjoy the audition before the teenager said, "Aw no, I didn't even know that got filmed", with Erin joking, "Yeah but don't worry about your hair", while Owen countered, "No, I'm not bothered about that."

After watching the full video, Owen stated: "I hated that. I hated that", with the actress replying, "Okay, well you're not supposed to like looking at yourself, but that was great!"

Owen then went on to reveal the importance of the clip, saying: "That was the one that got me the part I think."

While Erin added: "That's... that's literally, that's Jamie."

Watch Owen Cooper react to his Adolescence interview here:

Owen Cooper watches his Adolescence audition

Despite only being a young teen when filming Adolescence, Owen has received praise from his co-stars, in particular creator and actor Stephen Graham.

During an interview on Heart Breakfast, the Boiling Point actor praised his young colleague, telling Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: "He had no experience. He was 13 when he shot it, he’s now 15."

The Peaky Blinders star added: "He just stood out he had this unique ability, very similar to what I saw in Jodie Comer."

Watch Stephen Graham speak about Adolescence here:

Stephen Graham discusses gripping new Netflix drama Adolescence! 👀

Following his rise to fame, Owen is set to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, due to be released in 2026.

He is also schedule to take part in a TV series called Film Club, which is currently in production.

