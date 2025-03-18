Owen Cooper facts: Adolescence star's age, family and films revealed

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

After breaking onto the scene as Jamie Miller in Adolescence on Netflix, viewers are keen to know more about rising star Owen Cooper.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adolescence favourite Owen Cooper has amazed fans with his powerful portrayal of Jamie Miller in the hit Netflix series.

Starring alongside Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay, Owen is an up-and-coming actor with various thespian projects currently in the works.

As we continue to watch the gripping show, many viewers are keen to learn more about the teenage actor as his career continues to skyrocket.

Here is everything you need to know about Owen including his age, where he's from, his family and movies he's been in.

Owen Cooper has a number of upcoming acting projects in the pipeline. Picture: Getty

How old is Owen Cooper?

Actor Owen has recently celebrated his 15th birthday and was 13-years-old at the time of filming Adolescence.

Creator of the series Stephen Graham praised Owen for his incredible acting, telling Heart Breakfast: "He had no experience. He was 13 when he shot it, he’s now 15."

The Peaky Blinders star added: "He just stood out he had this unique ability, very similar to what I saw in Jodie Comer."

Where is Owen Cooper from?

Owen is from Warrington, England, and hadn't considered acting until relatively recently. The star told ID: "I just never really wanted to be an actor. It wasn’t really in my DNA."

Owen Cooper pictured with his Adolescence cast. Picture: Getty

What films or TV shows has Owen Cooper been in?

New kid on the block Owen only has a few credits to his name including Adolescence and upcoming projects Film Club and Wuthering Heights.

Both Wuthering Heights and Film Club are currently in production, with Wuthering Heights set to be released in 2026. Owen will be starring alongside Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in the film adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel.

While he can't give away much about the film, Owen did tell ID: "It’s fun", adding "I like it."

Watch Stephen Graham discuss Owen Cooper here:

Stephen Graham discusses gripping new Netflix drama Adolescence! 👀

Owen Cooper's family

Owen has two brothers, Ollie, 20, and Conor, 30, with the star having a close relationship with his siblings.

Speaking about his family, Owen told The Express: "Both of my brothers are electricians and my mum's a carer. My dad works in IT. So, I've no clue where it comes from."