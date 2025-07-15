Owen Cooper's age, parents and films revealed as Adolescence star takes on Hollywood

15 July 2025, 14:30

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world
Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

How old is Owen Cooper, where is he from and who are his parents and siblings?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adolescence favourite Owen Cooper has amazed fans with his powerful portrayal of Jamie Miller in the hit Netflix series.

Starring alongside Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay, Owen is an up-and-coming actor with various thespian projects currently in the works.

With the star being an Emmy contender, fans are keen to learn more about Owen's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Owen including his age, where he's from, his family and movies he's been in.

Owen Cooper has a number of upcoming acting projects in the pipeline
Owen Cooper has a number of upcoming acting projects in the pipeline. Picture: Getty

How old is Owen Cooper?

Actor Owen was born on December 5 2009 and celebrated his 15th birthday in 2004, however he was 13-years-old at the time of filming Adolescence.

Creator of the series Stephen Graham praised Owen for his incredible acting, telling Heart Breakfast: "He had no experience. He was 13 when he shot it, he’s now 15."

The Peaky Blinders star added: "He just stood out he had this unique ability, very similar to what I saw in Jodie Comer."

Where is Owen Cooper from?

Owen is from Warrington, England, and hadn't considered acting until relatively recently. The star told ID: "I just never really wanted to be an actor. It wasn’t really in my DNA."

Owen Cooper pictured with his Adolescence cast
Owen Cooper pictured with his Adolescence cast. Picture: Getty

What films or TV shows has Owen Cooper been in?

New kid on the block Owen only has a few credits to his name including Adolescence and upcoming projects Film Club and Wuthering Heights.

Both Wuthering Heights and Film Club are currently in production, with Wuthering Heights set to be released in 2026. Owen will be starring alongside Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in the film adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel.

While he can't give away much about the film, Owen did tell ID: "It’s fun", adding "I like it."

Watch Stephen Graham discuss Owen Cooper here:

Stephen Graham discusses gripping new Netflix drama Adolescence! 👀

Owen Cooper's family

Owen has two brothers, Ollie, 20, and Conor, 30, with the star having a close relationship with his siblings.

Speaking about his family, Owen told The Express: "Both of my brothers are electricians and my mum's a carer. My dad works in IT. So, I've no clue where it comes from."

His parents are Noreen and Andy, with his mum being a carer and his father working in IT.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Fans are speculating whether Maya Jama will be leaving Love Island

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island? The rumours explained

Love Island

Full nominations for the Emmy Awards 2025 revealed

Emmy nominations 2025: Full list revealed

Love Island's Uma and Wil announced their engagement on social media.

Love Island's Uma and Wil announce surprise engagement one year after meeting on show

Love Island

Love Island's Giorgio has revealed what he really thinks about the boys

Love Island's Giorgio slams boys' disrespectful treatment of girls

Love Island

The Harry Potter TV cast has been announced

Harry Potter HBO series cast: Full list revealed

The Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look teases which couple are dumped from the villa

Love Island

Catarina Pita is rumoured as the latest Love Island bombshell.

Love Island lines up glamorous footballer Catarina Pita to 'cause chaos' as late bombshell

Love Island

Yasmin has a twin sister who has gone viral on TikTok

Love Island star Yasmin's 'secret' twin sister revealed after fans spot striking resemblance

Love Island

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his strained bond with brother Freddy.

Bobby Brazier brands brother Freddy 'immature' as he breaks silence on family feud

Kelly Brook caught up with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum

Watch the moment Kelly Brook reunites with Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum after 24 years

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year have been revealed.

Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

Lifestyle

Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple will be dumped

Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple Shakira and Ty dump

Love Island

A Grease sing‑a-long got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

John Travolta surprises Grease fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

Four contestants have been dumped following the public vote

Four contestants dumped from Love Island - including two original cast members

Love Island

Lucy and Tommy coupled up on Love Island

Love Island's Lucy's 'voicenote' about Tommy explained

Love Island

Amanda Holden met her lookalike on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Watch the moment Amanda Holden comes face-to-face with lookalike

The Love Island first look sees Toni and Harrison discusses getting back together

Love Island first look sees fallout from Toni and Harrison's terrace tryst

Love Island

Chris Hughes has spoken about marrying JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa

Love Island exes Harry and Emma appear to be 'rekindling' their romance

Love Island exes Harry and Emma 'rekindle' romance in exclusive clip

Love Island

Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.

Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon

Celebrities at Wimbledon today

All the celebrity guests in the Royal Box on Wimbledon 2025's final day

Wimbledon

Iga Świątek is hoping to take the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title in 2025

Iga Świątek's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

Amanda Anisimova has made it to the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final 2025

Amanda Anisimova's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

A resurfaced YouTube clip captures the 15-year-old fronting his school band, White Eskimo, offering a rare window into his life before The X Factor changed everything.

Harry Styles, aged 15, performs as a wedding singer in unearthed video

Dressed in simple black, guitar in hand, Amy Winehouse launched into 'Stronger Than Me,' the new single from her debut album, Frank.

Amy Winehouse's electrifying first TV performance remembered

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

Lifestyle