Ozzy Osbourne documentary date, channel and time revealed

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is airing this month. Picture: Expectation/BBC/Ruaridh Connellan

By Hope Wilson

When is Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home on TV, what channel will it air and what time is it on?

A new Ozzy Osbourne documentary filmed before his death last month is set to air this August, giving fans an insight into his final years with his family.

The Black Sabbath singer's passing in July and subsequent funeral captured the attention of the world, with many fans leaving tributes to the iconic star. Now viewers will have a chance to see one final view of Ozzy with his wife Sharon and his loved ones as a new documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is set to air in the coming weeks.

Filmed over three years, fans will be able to see Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly's hectic lives as the family move back to the UK whilst dealing with Ozzy's health issues and plans to perform with Black Sabbath one final time.

When is Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home on TV and what's it about? Here is everything you need to know.

An Ozzy Osbourne documentary is set to be released. Picture: Alamy

When is Ozzy Osbourne's documentary?

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday August 18 as a one-off, hour-long special.

The executive producers of the show say: "It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

"Ozzy wanted to make it back to the UK and appear on stage one last time - our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream. Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life.

"But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."

Ozzy Osbourne shares children Aimee, Jack and Kelly with Sharon Osbourne. Picture: Getty

What is Ozzy Osbourne's documentary about?

The film will document the last three years of Ozzy's life, with much of the programme focusing on their move from the U.S. back to the UK as the singer prepared to perform with Black Sabbath for one last time.

A teaser for the film states: "The film is full of love, laughter and tears and the kind of unforgettable family moments that we’ve come to expect from the Osbournes.

"It’s a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world’s true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, “Iron man wasn’t really made of iron.'"