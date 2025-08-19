Real reason Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously pulled from TV schedule

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from TV schedules. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Why was Ozzy Osbourne Coming Home cancelled and when is it on? Here is everything we know.

Ozzy Osbourne's documentary was dramatically pulled from TV schedules last night without any explanation given to viewers.

Fans were excited to watch the hour-long programme which detailed the final months of Ozzy's life alongside his wife Sharon and their family, as he prepared to take to the stage with Black Sabbath one final time.

Following his funeral, it was announced a documentary titled Ozzy Osbourne Coming Home would air on BBC 1 on Monday August 18, however yesterday the programme mysteriously vanished from TV schedules.

While the BBC confirmed the show would not air, they did not given an exact reason for the scrapping, however insiders have revealed why the programme was canned.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was set to air on Monday August 18. Picture: Expectation/BBC/Ruaridh Connellan

Sources told The Sun: "There have been conversations behind the scenes that maybe the BBC were rushing their show on Ozzy out - especially because Paramount+ also had a film in the offing.

"The BBC’s production had been originally planned to run as a ten part series following Ozzy and Sharon’s move back to the UK called Home To Roost.

"After Ozzy passed away, the makers of the series then decided it should be a one-off film. What mattered the most to the family was the overall tone and theme of the programme, which features Ozzy and Sharon in one of their last interviews together.

"It started to feel like the goal being pursued was that the BBC and the makers of the film were to get the show on air faster than the Paramount+ doc. Naturally that has caused some concerns with the family."

Ozzy Osbourne passed away last month. Picture: Alamy

Confirming that the programme would not air on Monday Tuesday August 18, the BBC released a statement which read: "The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new tx details in due course."

The film was set to document the last three years of Ozzy's life, with much of the film focusing on their move from the U.S. back to the UK as the singer prepared to perform with Black Sabbath for one last time.

A teaser for the show states: "The film is full of love, laughter and tears and the kind of unforgettable family moments that we’ve come to expect from the Osbournes.

"It’s a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world’s true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, 'Iron man wasn’t really made of iron.'"

Ozzy Osbourne shared children Aimee, Jack and Kelly with Sharon Osbourne. Picture: Getty

The executive producers of the show say: "It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

"Ozzy wanted to make it back to the UK and appear on stage one last time - our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream. Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life.

"But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."