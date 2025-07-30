Ozzy Osbourne funeral pictures as family, celebrity friends and fans pay tribute

30 July 2025, 14:05

Ozzy Osbourne's family attended his funeral procession
Ozzy Osbourne's family attended his funeral procession. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Black Sabbath fans have made their way to Birmingham to celebrate the life of Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest today Wednesday July 30 as his funeral in his hometown Birmingham takes place at 1pm.

Fans of the Black Sabbath legend have lined Broad Street where the procession will take place, with many leaving floral tributes in memory of the star.

Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack, Kelly and Aimee, along with his son from his first marriage Louis, are expected to attend the funeral, with A-list guests such as Elton John, Yungblud and Ozzy's bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler believed to be there as well.

While the cortege will travel through Birmingham, sources have told The Sun there will be a private funeral at closed a church in Gerrards Cross, Bucks.

Ozzy's hearse made its way through Birmingham
Ozzy's hearse made its way through Birmingham. Picture: Alamy
Sharon was comforted by Kelly and Jack
Sharon was comforted by Kelly and Jack. Picture: Alamy
Sharon Osbourne laid flowers
Sharon Osbourne laid flowers. Picture: Alamy
Sharon was joined by her children Kelly and Jack
Sharon was joined by her children Kelly and Jack. Picture: Alamy
A band was seen leading the procession
A band was seen leading the procession. Picture: Alamy
Ozzy's wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack saw the fan-made tributes
Ozzy's wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack saw the fan-made tributes. Picture: Alamy
Jack Osbourne was seen admiring the tributes with sister Kelly
Jack Osbourne was seen admiring the tributes with sister Kelly. Picture: Alamy
The funeral procession made its way through Birmingham
The funeral procession made its way through Birmingham. Picture: Alamy
A police escort was used during the procession
A police escort was used during the procession. Picture: Alamy
Tributes have been laid out for Ozzy Osbourne
Tributes have been laid out for Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy
Black Sabbath bridge has been covered in tributes
Black Sabbath bridge has been covered in tributes. Picture: Getty
Fans are displaying their artwork in memory of Ozzy Osbourne
Fans are displaying their artwork in memory of Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Getty

Fans have made their way to Birmingham to pay tribute to the singer, with many queuing overnight to acquire a spot close to where the funeral procession will go.

Black Sabbath fans are paying tribute
Black Sabbath fans are paying tribute. Picture: Alamy
Hundreds of fans have lined the streets of Birmingham
Hundreds of fans have lined the streets of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy
Many fans have crafted signs for Ozzy Osbourne's funeral
Many fans have crafted signs for Ozzy Osbourne's funeral. Picture: Alamy
One fan dressed the dog in Ozzy Osbourne's iconic sunglasses
One fan dressed the dog in Ozzy Osbourne's iconic sunglasses. Picture: Alamy
Ozzy Osbourne fans have made their way to Broad Street
Ozzy Osbourne fans have made their way to Broad Street. Picture: Alamy
Posters have been put up in Birmingham for Ozzy Osbourne
Posters have been put up in Birmingham for Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

