Ozzy Osbourne funeral pictures as family, celebrity friends and fans pay tribute
30 July 2025, 14:05
By Hope Wilson
Black Sabbath fans have made their way to Birmingham to celebrate the life of Ozzy Osbourne.
Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest today Wednesday July 30 as his funeral in his hometown Birmingham takes place at 1pm.
Fans of the Black Sabbath legend have lined Broad Street where the procession will take place, with many leaving floral tributes in memory of the star.
Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack, Kelly and Aimee, along with his son from his first marriage Louis, are expected to attend the funeral, with A-list guests such as Elton John, Yungblud and Ozzy's bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler believed to be there as well.