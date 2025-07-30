Ozzy Osbourne funeral pictures as family, celebrity friends and fans pay tribute

Ozzy Osbourne's family attended his funeral procession. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Black Sabbath fans have made their way to Birmingham to celebrate the life of Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest today Wednesday July 30 as his funeral in his hometown Birmingham takes place at 1pm.

Fans of the Black Sabbath legend have lined Broad Street where the procession will take place, with many leaving floral tributes in memory of the star.

Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack, Kelly and Aimee, along with his son from his first marriage Louis, are expected to attend the funeral, with A-list guests such as Elton John, Yungblud and Ozzy's bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler believed to be there as well.

While the cortege will travel through Birmingham, sources have told The Sun there will be a private funeral at closed a church in Gerrards Cross, Bucks.

Ozzy's hearse made its way through Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Sharon was comforted by Kelly and Jack. Picture: Alamy

Sharon Osbourne laid flowers. Picture: Alamy

Sharon was joined by her children Kelly and Jack. Picture: Alamy

A band was seen leading the procession. Picture: Alamy

Ozzy's wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack saw the fan-made tributes. Picture: Alamy

Jack Osbourne was seen admiring the tributes with sister Kelly. Picture: Alamy

The funeral procession made its way through Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

A police escort was used during the procession. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have been laid out for Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

Black Sabbath bridge has been covered in tributes. Picture: Getty

Fans are displaying their artwork in memory of Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Getty

Fans have made their way to Birmingham to pay tribute to the singer, with many queuing overnight to acquire a spot close to where the funeral procession will go.

Black Sabbath fans are paying tribute. Picture: Alamy

Hundreds of fans have lined the streets of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Many fans have crafted signs for Ozzy Osbourne's funeral. Picture: Alamy

One fan dressed the dog in Ozzy Osbourne's iconic sunglasses. Picture: Alamy

Ozzy Osbourne fans have made their way to Broad Street. Picture: Alamy