Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans revealed: Date, time and details of livestream

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne's funeral details have been released, from his private family service to a special procession in Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne fans will be able to pay their respects to the Black Sabbath rocker following his shock death on 22 July as his funeral plans have been revealed.

The heavy metal icon passed away aged 76 at his home in Buckinghamshire surrounded by loved ones following a six-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

His final send-off has been planned for Wednesday 30th July and includes a special procession through the streets of his home city of Birmingham.

As mourners prepare to say goodbye to the 'Prince of Darkness', here are all the details that have been released so far.

The 'Prince of Darkness' passed away earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

When is Ozzy Osbourne's funeral?

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July, 2025.

The legendary rocker, who passed away just weeks after his farewell show at Villa Park, will return to his home city of Birmingham for the very last time.

A special procession has been organised for fans to pay tribute to the British singer, with many expected to lay flowers, messages of condolence, photos and memories.

Following the public procession, the father-of-five's heartbroken family are set to pay their own respects with a private family funeral.

His beloved wife Sharon, 72, will be in attendance, along with the couple's three children Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39.

It's not yet known if his two kids from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, Louis and Jessica, will join the rest of the Osbournes, or whether his adopted son Elliot Kingsley will make an appearance.

Ozzy leaves behind wife Sharon and kids Aimee, Kelly, Jack, Louis and Jessica. Picture: Alamy

What time is Ozzy Osbourne's funeral?

The public funeral procession is expected to begin at 1pm along Broad Street and will see the heavy metal star travel through the city.

Before ending at his final resting place, there are plans for Ozzy to pause at the Black Sabbath Bench above the bridge on Canal Street – an iconic landmark dedicated to the Birmingham-born rock star.

According to details released ahead of the service, the funeral procession will be flanked by Bostin' Brass, a live brass bad from Kings Heath.

Fans laid flowers in Birmingham following his death. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of the upcoming event, Birmingham's mayor, councillor Zafar Iqbal, paid tribute to the late star with a statement, which read: "Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham.

"Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

Ozzy's funeral procession will stop at Black Sabbath Bridge. Picture: Alamy

Can you watch Ozzy Osbourne's funeral on TV?

Ozzy's public funeral procession will be available to livestream here once it reaches the Black Sabbath bench.

For fans wanting to leave a lasting message, there is also a book of condolences open to sign at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.