Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans revealed: Date, time and details of livestream

29 July 2025, 14:02

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July.
Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne's funeral details have been released, from his private family service to a special procession in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ozzy Osbourne fans will be able to pay their respects to the Black Sabbath rocker following his shock death on 22 July as his funeral plans have been revealed.

The heavy metal icon passed away aged 76 at his home in Buckinghamshire surrounded by loved ones following a six-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

His final send-off has been planned for Wednesday 30th July and includes a special procession through the streets of his home city of Birmingham.

As mourners prepare to say goodbye to the 'Prince of Darkness', here are all the details that have been released so far.

The 'Prince of Darkness' passed away earlier this month.
The 'Prince of Darkness' passed away earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

When is Ozzy Osbourne's funeral?

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July, 2025.

The legendary rocker, who passed away just weeks after his farewell show at Villa Park, will return to his home city of Birmingham for the very last time.

A special procession has been organised for fans to pay tribute to the British singer, with many expected to lay flowers, messages of condolence, photos and memories.

Following the public procession, the father-of-five's heartbroken family are set to pay their own respects with a private family funeral.

His beloved wife Sharon, 72, will be in attendance, along with the couple's three children Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39.

It's not yet known if his two kids from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, Louis and Jessica, will join the rest of the Osbournes, or whether his adopted son Elliot Kingsley will make an appearance.

Ozzy leaves behind wife Sharon and kids Aimee, Kelly, Jack, Louis and Jessica.
Ozzy leaves behind wife Sharon and kids Aimee, Kelly, Jack, Louis and Jessica. Picture: Alamy

What time is Ozzy Osbourne's funeral?

The public funeral procession is expected to begin at 1pm along Broad Street and will see the heavy metal star travel through the city.

Before ending at his final resting place, there are plans for Ozzy to pause at the Black Sabbath Bench above the bridge on Canal Street – an iconic landmark dedicated to the Birmingham-born rock star.

According to details released ahead of the service, the funeral procession will be flanked by Bostin' Brass, a live brass bad from Kings Heath.

Fans laid flowers in Birmingham following his death.
Fans laid flowers in Birmingham following his death. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of the upcoming event, Birmingham's mayor, councillor Zafar Iqbal, paid tribute to the late star with a statement, which read: "Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham.

"Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

Ozzy's funeral procession will stop at Black Sabbath Bridge.
Ozzy's funeral procession will stop at Black Sabbath Bridge. Picture: Alamy

Can you watch Ozzy Osbourne's funeral on TV?

Ozzy's public funeral procession will be available to livestream here once it reaches the Black Sabbath bench.

For fans wanting to leave a lasting message, there is also a book of condolences open to sign at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home.

Myleene Klass 'caught ex-husband cheating' with a famous celebrity at her birthday party

Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating

Love Island's Emily 'dating' 2024 winner Ciaran after villa dumping

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum

Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes

Love Island

Love Island first look sees drama amongst the girls

Love Island first look sees fiery drama as the girls clash during challenge

Love Island

The Lioness Parade occurred on Tuesday July 29

Lioness Parade sees thousands of fans flock to London to celebrate Euros win

Liam Payne’s final moments in the spotlight have been released in a heartfelt video from Netflix’s talent competition series, Building the Band.

Liam Payne's last TV appearance revealed: Emotional star sings One Direction hit

Toni's mum Leslie put the rumours to bed.

Love Island's Toni's mum reveals truth about rumours she's 'suing ITV'

Love Island

Googlebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years

Gogglebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years

Gogglebox

Liz McClarnon is expecting her first child with husband Peter

Liz McClarnon details devastating toll of IVF that left her 'broken' before pregnancy

Meet the Love Island cast's family and friends

Love Island cast's family and friends: Full list of everyone entering the villa

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The young princess delighted royal fans on social media.

Princess Charlotte makes royal history with adorable tweet in social media first

Royals

Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni wed over the weekend

Inside Jack P. Shepherd's lavish wedding to wife Hanni surrounded by Coronation Street stars
Love Island's Dejon gets grilled by mums and sister over behaviour

Love Island's Dejon gets grilled by mum and sister over behaviour

Love Island

The Love Island end date and time has been revealed

When does Love Island end? Final date and time revealed

Love Island

Shakira's mum targets Harry on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira's mum confront Harry for his controversial behaviour

Love Island

Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm romance is back on

Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm they're back together

Love Island

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media

What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet

All Happy Gilmore 2 cameos revealed

Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film

Netflix

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter.

The Bill's PC Reg Hollis turns real-life cop as he helps police arrest shoplifter

Olly Murs has opened up about being a father

Olly Murs reveals his favourite thing about being dad to daughter Madison

Primark shoppers have discovered a new £4 item that could rival Labubus.

Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

Lifestyle

Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million

How much Adam Sandler was paid for Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team.

Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

Love Island

Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes shares baby plans with JoJo Siwa after shock marriage confession