When Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly sang stunning duet at Buckingham Palace

24 July 2025, 18:26

Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.
Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier. Picture: BBC/Youtube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

As the world mourns Ozzy Osbourne, we look back at one of his most tender public performances — singing side by side with daughter Kelly on London's famous Mall.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As tributes pour in for Ozzy Osbourne following his death at 76, fans and fellow musicians alike are revisiting the many chapters of a career that spanned decades.

The "Prince of Darkness" was known for many things: heavy metal trailblazer, bat-biting icon, reality TV dad, and cultural shapeshifter.

But one of the most unexpected—and unexpectedly moving—moments in his long musical career came not on a Black Sabbath stage, but on a summer's evening at Buckingham Palace.

It was June 26, 2004, and the Olympic Torch was making its ceremonial route through London ahead of the Athens Games.

Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.
Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier. Picture: BBC/Youtube
In its original form, 'Changes' was a melancholy track about loss and transition. But in the Osbournes’ hands, it became a delicate, stripped-back duet.
In its original form, 'Changes' was a melancholy track about loss and transition. But in the Osbournes’ hands, it became a delicate, stripped-back duet. Picture: BBC/Youtube
Amid a line-up of British musical royalty—including Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Razorlight, and the Sugababes—Ozzy Osbourne took the stage with his daughter, Kelly.
Amid a line-up of British musical royalty—including Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Razorlight, and the Sugababes—Ozzy Osbourne took the stage with his daughter, Kelly. Picture: BBC/Youtube

A crowd of 40,000 gathered outside Buckingham Palace's gates, Union Jacks waving, the Mall filled with anticipation.

Amid a line-up of British musical royalty—including Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Razorlight, and the Sugababes—Ozzy Osbourne took the stage with his daughter, Kelly.

Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.

It was while Ozzy was recovering in hospital from a serious quad-bike accident in late 2003 that the song unexpectedly topped the charts – marking his first and only UK No. 1 single.

That it came through a tender duet with his daughter made the moment all the more poignant.

The stripped-down, vulnerable performance at Buckingham Palace on 26 June 2004, part of the Olympic Torch celebrations, remains one of his most moving public appearances—symbols of transformation, family, and healing.

A crowd of 40,000 gathered outside Buckingham Palace's gates, Union Jacks waving, the Mall filled with anticipation.
A crowd of 40,000 gathered outside Buckingham Palace's gates, Union Jacks waving, the Mall filled with anticipation. Picture: BBC/Youtube
Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025 aged 76, just weeks after perforning a farewell concert to fans at Villa Park in Birmingham.
Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025 aged 76, just weeks after performing a farewell concert to fans at Villa Park in Birmingham. Picture: BBC/Youtube
The performance showed how the Osbournes had gone from wild reality stars to beloved household names.
The performance showed how the Osbournes had gone from wild reality stars to beloved household names. Picture: BBC/Youtube

In its original form, 'Changes' was a melancholy track about loss and transition. But in the Osbournes’ hands, it became a delicate, stripped-back duet.

The performance showed how the Osbournes had gone from wild reality stars to beloved household names.

Just two years earlier, The Osbournes reality show had premiered on MTV and become an unlikely phenomenon, drawing millions of viewers to its wild, bleary-eyed domestic scenes.

For Kelly, the performance at the Olympic Torch concert was a milestone in her own growing career.
For Kelly, the performance at the Olympic Torch concert was a milestone in her own growing career. Picture: BBC/Youtube

Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack were no longer just a rock family—they were household names, tabloid fixtures, and reality TV royalty.

For Kelly, the performance at the Olympic Torch concert was a milestone in her own growing career.

But it was also an act of solidarity with her father, who at the time was managing early signs of health complications and the emotional fallout of sudden new fame.

OZZY OSBOURNE - Changes (Olympic Torch Concert 2004)

In a 2025 interview with Hola!, Kelly reflected on seeing her parents’ vulnerability: "I always thought of my parents as being so invincible…and then all of a sudden, you realise that they’re fragile and…now it’s my job to show them the way."

And she shared her greatest fear:

"My biggest fear is losing a member of my family. Because we are such a unit… and we’re nothing without the other."

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025 aged 76, just weeks after performing a farewell concert to fans at Villa Park in Birmingham.

In 2004 Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack were no longer just a rock family—they were household names, tabloid fixtures, and reality TV royalty.
In 2004 Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack were no longer just a rock family—they were household names, tabloid fixtures, and reality TV royalty. Picture: Getty

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on Gogglebox

A statement from his children and wife Sharon Osbourne reads: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Grafties are back on Love Island

All the Love Island Grafties clips revealed as videos cause carnage in the villa

Love Island

Hulk Hogan has died

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies, aged 71

Harrison has spoken about his relationship with Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason he hasn't asked Lauren to be his girlfriend

Love Island

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Love Island

Yasmin and Blu are exploring their connection

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Blu flirt while Jamie watches on

Love Island

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him when he came out of the villa

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him over controversial behaviour

Love Island

Liam Neeson has spoken about his relationship with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson reveals his favourite thing about Pamela Anderson

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76, just weeks after a powerful final farewell performance in his home city of Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne's last performance weeks before his death is heartbreaking

Tom Holland stunned the world with an unforgettable appearance on the American TV show Lip Sync Battle

When Tom Holland’s 'Umbrella' performance shocked everyone – including Zendaya

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Harrison has said that Conor and Megan could recouple

Love Island's Harrison says Conor will get back with Megan following her shock return

Love Island

Shakira and Harry chat tonight on Love Island

Love Island first look sees sparks fly between Shakira and Harry as Conor watches on

Love Island

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 following health battle

Beyoncé turned a young girl’s final wish into something unforgettable when she sang to 12-year-old Taylon Davis

When Beyoncé serenaded terminally ill fan with emotional rendition of 'Survivor'

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still dating?

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still together?

Love Island

Leigh-Anne has opened up about motherhood

Leigh-Anne reveals her twin daughters could follow her footsteps into music

Tommy and Lucy were dumped by Shakira and Ty in a shock twist.

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Love Island

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Love Island

Prince George birthday portraits through the years

All Prince George's birthday portraits through the years

Some contestants will be leaving Love Island

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped from the villa

Love Island

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Heart presenter Vicky suffers with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Vicky Pattison felt 'gaslit by doctors' amid 'debilitating' PMDD struggle

Viewers are convinced they know who has been dumped from Love Island

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped in shocking twist

Love Island

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old pictures before transformation

Love Island

During a casual stroll through a through mall, Ed Sheeran spotted a 13-year-old busker singing one of his songs — and made her day by quietly joining her on stage.

When Ed Sheeran surprised emotional busker who was singing his song in a mall

Yasmin and Dejon hash things out on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Dejon clash as they discuss tense kissing challenge

Love Island