Christine & Paddy McGuinness Shares BOTH Names Of Their Adorable New Arrival

Paddy McGuinness and Christine on the red carpet

There's no better news than an expanding family...

The 'Take Me Out' host shared the joyous news to his Twitter followers that he and wife Christine had welcomed a beautiful baby girl, after first apologising for not having Tweeted anything for a few days.

Read more: Celebrity Mini-Mes: Famous Parents And Their Little Doubles

We're sure Paddy's 232k fans forgave him straight away however, when the happy news hit their feeds that the pair have added another baby to their brood.

 

The beautiful moniker 'Felicity' is followed by 'Rose' and she weighs 8ib 2oz.

The TV presenter announced the news in his typical 'Take Me Out' style, adding: "Welcome Felicity! The boys are officially out numbered in our house. Let the maternity see the leave!"

The new little lady will join the couple's twins Penelope and Leo and is no doubt the apple of her mother's eye, who declared in an earlier interview with 'OK! Magazine' that "I've wanted more ever since they were born."

Congrats to the third-time-parents!

