Paloma Faith facts: Age, music career, children and relationship history revealed

8 October 2025, 20:45

Paloma Faith is a popular British singer with big music hits
Paloma Faith is a popular British singer with big music hits. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer is taking on a new TV challenge but how did she become so famous? Here's everything you need to know from her net worth to ex-husbands.

Paloma Faith is one of the best British singers the music industry has seen with top songs including 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' and Make Your Kind Of Music'.

Away from the charts, she has also got a loving and loyal fanbase thanks to her honesty and openness, standing up for women's rights and bravely speaking about her ADHD diagnosis.

Now, the singer is taking on her first competitive reality TV role on The Celebrity Traitors, leaving viewers able to get to know the real her.

From her extensive music career to her family life including her children and ex-husbands, here's everything you need to know about Paloma.

Paloma Faith is well-known for her fun and vibrant performances
Paloma Faith is well-known for her fun and vibrant performances. Picture: Getty

Who is Paloma Faith?

Age: 44

From: Hackney, London

Instagram: @palomafaith

Paloma is best known for her catchy music and was catapulted to fame when she released her first album, 'Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful'.

She's collaborated with DJ Sigala and has won six BRIT Awards in her career.

Aside from singing, she also hosts a popular podcast called Mad, Sad and Bad which features top celebrity guests.

Does Paloma Faith have ADHD?

In 2024, Paloma bravely opened up that she'd been diagnosed with ADHD. Despite finding out later in life, she's admitted she's found the whole thing "very helpful".

She told The Standard: "I have spent my whole life struggling with certain things but didn't get a diagnosis until a year ago which I found really helpful.

What is Paloma Faith's net worth?

A collection of successful singles and albums, going on tour and a podcast under her belt has left Paloma with an estimated net worth of £4million.

Paloma Faith has won multiple BRIT Awards for her career
Paloma Faith has won multiple BRIT Awards for her career. Picture: Getty

Is Paloma Faith married? Does she have a boyfriend?

Paloma has been married twice in the past. She first married Rian Haynes in 2005 but after four years together they went their separate ways.

She said they were too young to realise what they had done at the time but are still "good friends".

Paloma then married Leyman Lahcine in 2017, but sadly that too ended in divorce in 2022. They were together for 10 years in total and had their two children together.

In an interview, she admitted becoming parents was too much for their relationship as she told the Independent: "You either grow together, adapting to one another like expandable foam and filling the gaps where it’s empty – or one person grows and the other stays the same.

"And I think for me, becoming a mother was such a massively life-changing experience that for the first time in my life, I needed more than nothing – and the expandable foam just wasn’t there."

Paloma is typically private about her dating life but in early 2025 she was linked to a music venue director Stevie Thomas after attending a BRITs afterparty together.

Does Paloma Faith have children?

Paloma has two daughters who she is fiercely private about. Her eldest was born in 2016 with her second born in 2021.

She has openly spoke about her journey with IVF to have children and also suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

