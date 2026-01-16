Pamela Anderson reveals uneasy encounter with Seth Rogan at Golden Globes: Felt ‘yucky’

16 January 2026, 17:32

Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with Seth Rogan at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with Seth Rogan at the 2026 Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Pamela Anderson opened up about being uncomfortable seeing Pam & Tommy producer Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Baywatch actor revealed she felt “yucky” near Seth Rogen, who produced and acted in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy about one of the most painful chapters in her life.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen Live, Pamela recalled her reaction to seeing Seth in the awards show audience on 12 January.

“Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” Pamela said.

Pamela presented the Golden Globe for Best Actress with Miley Cyrus (pictured), before calling it a night after seeing Seth Rogan in the audience.
Pamela presented the Golden Globe for Best Actress with Miley Cyrus (pictured), before calling it a night after seeing Seth Rogan in the audience. Picture: Getty

“Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.’ ”

The 58-year-old actress presented the 2026 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy to Rose Byrne, before promptly calling it a night.

“I left after that and went right to bed,” she said, explaining she felt uneasy when she noticed Rogen, 43, nearby in the audience.

When presenter Andy Cohen asked if she’d spoken to him, Anderson replied, “He was in the pit at the Golden Globes so we were close.” Still, she admitted the moment felt “weird.”

”I may have just felt like, ‘I’m not chopped liver over here,’ ” she said. “I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know — I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. So, I’ve just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down.”

Anderson has previously expressed her frustration with Pam & Tommy and its producers — including Rogen — for creating the show without her involvement.
Anderson has previously expressed her frustration with Pam & Tommy and its producers — including Rogen — for creating the show without her involvement. Picture: Point Grey Pictures/Lionsgate/Hulu
Seth Rogan played Rand Gauthier, the man responsible for stealing Pam and Tommy's sex tape (pictured)
Seth Rogan played Rand Gauthier, the man responsible for stealing Pam and Tommy's sex tape (pictured). Picture: Point Grey Pictures/Lionsgate/Hulu

Reflecting on the encounter, Anderson added: “I don’t know. It just felt like a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologise. Not that that matters.”

Cohen suggested that an apology might “mean something,” but Anderson admitted her emotions around the series remain complicated.

“Well, you are free game. When you are a public person they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series. That p---ed me off a little bit,” she said.

Lily James and Sebastain Stan played Pam and Tommy in the 2022 TV show produced by Seth Rogan (pictured).
Lily James and Sebastain Stan played Pam and Tommy in the 2022 TV show produced by Seth Rogan (pictured). Picture: Point Grey Pictures/Lionsgate/Hulu

The actress said it was particularly painful because the show focused on what she called “the worst time in my life.” Cohen asked how she reacted upon seeing Rogen — whether she wanted to “give him a death stare” or “look away.”

“I mean you’re kind of already tip-toeing around it. It’s so uncomfortable being around everybody there,” Anderson admitted. “I mean a lot of those people [are] even from Malibu days, so I still don’t feel like I belong in those rooms. I feel like, you know, uncomfortable.

“So, I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt. So I’m sitting there in my seat just going — you know?” she added, miming a hard stare.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998 (pictured)
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Despite the awkwardness, Anderson made clear she’s not dwelling on it. “Everything’s good,” she said. “I mean there’s worse things going on in the world.”

Anderson has previously expressed her frustration with Pam & Tommy and its producers — including Rogen — for creating the show without her involvement.

In her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, she said the production team “should have had my permission” because “nobody really knows what we were going through at the time.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that she had “no desire” to watch the Hulu series, which dramatised her marriage to Tommy Lee and the scandal surrounding their stolen private tape.

“I have no desire to watch it,” Pamela said in the documentary. “I never watched the tape, I’m never going to watch this.”

Read next: Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Robbie Williams has hinted that a Take That reunion could be on the cards, saying he’s “sure” he’ll share the stage with his former bandmates again.

Robbie Williams says he's 'sure' he'll reunite with Take That

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups.

Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split? Love Island stars' break-up explained

Love Island

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two?

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Love Island

Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death.

Celine Dion shares touching tribute to husband on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Love Island split explained

Love Island has teased a first look at tonight's episode.

Love Island first look teases brutal new All Stars game and shock public vote

Love Island

Harriet shed an impressive four stone after ditching alcohol.

The Traitors' Harriet reveals four-stone weight loss in shock transformation snaps

The Traitors

An ex-Islander has opened up about his secret casting chat.

Love Island star says 'savage' confrontation with All Stars bosses cost him 2026 spot

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars make exciting schedule change following delayed start date

Love Island

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured)

When does Love Island All Stars start? New launch date confirmed

Love Island

This year's All Stars cast have revealed what they're up to in hiding.

Love Island All Stars cast share first-look pics as fans wait for official start date

Love Island

TGI Fridays bosses have been forced to close 16 popular restaurants

Which TGI Fridays restaurants are closing? 16 locations to close as chain enters administration

Lifestyle

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son, Moses, has launched his own music career.

Chris Martin's lookalike son Moses, 19, launches singing career with music video 'Promise'

Music

Harry Styles fans are in meltdown as anticipation as posters and a mysterious new website sparking rumours the singer is about to make his long-awaited comeback.

Harry Styles teases new music with cryptic posters as fans prepare for epic comeback

Music

Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about series of 2026.

How to watch 'Heated Rivalry' in the UK - schedule release and streaming info revealed

TV & Movies

Girls Aloud have continued to honour their bandmate Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud share special update in honour of Sarah Harding

Maura Higgins has cemeted herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (11 January)

Maura Higgins stuns at the Golden Globes alongside JLo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more
People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie

Here’s the People We Meet On Vacation cast and why you recognise them

Netflix

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back Jack Keating to the villa

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating - age, job, ex-girlfriends and daughter revealed

Love Island

Whitney Adebayo was a contestant on Love Island series 10.

Love Island All Stars Whitney Adebayo - age, job, ex-boyfriend and former series

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 welcomes Millie Court back to the villa

Love Island All Stars Millie Court - age, ex-boyfriend, job and former series

Love Island

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Jess Harding to the villa for 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding - age, job, ex-boyfriends and former series revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 welcomes Helena Ford

Love Island All Stars Helena Ford - age, job, where she's from and former series antics revealed

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants