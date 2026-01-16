Pamela Anderson reveals uneasy encounter with Seth Rogan at Golden Globes: Felt ‘yucky’

Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with Seth Rogan at the 2026 Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Pamela Anderson opened up about being uncomfortable seeing Pam & Tommy producer Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Baywatch actor revealed she felt “yucky” near Seth Rogen, who produced and acted in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy about one of the most painful chapters in her life.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen Live, Pamela recalled her reaction to seeing Seth in the awards show audience on 12 January.

“Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” Pamela said.

Pamela presented the Golden Globe for Best Actress with Miley Cyrus (pictured), before calling it a night after seeing Seth Rogan in the audience. Picture: Getty

“Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.’ ”

The 58-year-old actress presented the 2026 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy to Rose Byrne, before promptly calling it a night.

“I left after that and went right to bed,” she said, explaining she felt uneasy when she noticed Rogen, 43, nearby in the audience.

When presenter Andy Cohen asked if she’d spoken to him, Anderson replied, “He was in the pit at the Golden Globes so we were close.” Still, she admitted the moment felt “weird.”

”I may have just felt like, ‘I’m not chopped liver over here,’ ” she said. “I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know — I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. So, I’ve just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down.”

Anderson has previously expressed her frustration with Pam & Tommy and its producers — including Rogen — for creating the show without her involvement. Picture: Point Grey Pictures/Lionsgate/Hulu

Seth Rogan played Rand Gauthier, the man responsible for stealing Pam and Tommy's sex tape (pictured). Picture: Point Grey Pictures/Lionsgate/Hulu

Reflecting on the encounter, Anderson added: “I don’t know. It just felt like a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologise. Not that that matters.”

Cohen suggested that an apology might “mean something,” but Anderson admitted her emotions around the series remain complicated.

“Well, you are free game. When you are a public person they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series. That p---ed me off a little bit,” she said.

Lily James and Sebastain Stan played Pam and Tommy in the 2022 TV show produced by Seth Rogan (pictured). Picture: Point Grey Pictures/Lionsgate/Hulu

The actress said it was particularly painful because the show focused on what she called “the worst time in my life.” Cohen asked how she reacted upon seeing Rogen — whether she wanted to “give him a death stare” or “look away.”

“I mean you’re kind of already tip-toeing around it. It’s so uncomfortable being around everybody there,” Anderson admitted. “I mean a lot of those people [are] even from Malibu days, so I still don’t feel like I belong in those rooms. I feel like, you know, uncomfortable.

“So, I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt. So I’m sitting there in my seat just going — you know?” she added, miming a hard stare.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Despite the awkwardness, Anderson made clear she’s not dwelling on it. “Everything’s good,” she said. “I mean there’s worse things going on in the world.”

Anderson has previously expressed her frustration with Pam & Tommy and its producers — including Rogen — for creating the show without her involvement.

In her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, she said the production team “should have had my permission” because “nobody really knows what we were going through at the time.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that she had “no desire” to watch the Hulu series, which dramatised her marriage to Tommy Lee and the scandal surrounding their stolen private tape.

“I have no desire to watch it,” Pamela said in the documentary. “I never watched the tape, I’m never going to watch this.”

