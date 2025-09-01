Parents in tears over ‘secret message’ from son who died after rare diagnosis

1 September 2025, 15:55

The Repair Shop featured parents John and Margaret
The Repair Shop featured parents John and Margaret. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

The Repair Shop featured the emotional story of John and Margaret who hoped to restore their son's hidden message.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parents were left in tears on The Repair Shop when they discovered a 'secret message' from their late son.

John Ivin and his wife Margaret appeared on the show in the hopes of reconstructing a message they discovered behind their kitchen cupboard, written by their son Chris who passed away 15 years ago.

The couple – who lost their son when he was 34 -years-old – found a message he'd left on the wallpaper before he died, and were desperate to reconstruct the scrawling.

The message from Chris read: "This is original wallpaper. Friday 4:15, 8th December 1989. Please leave this wallpaper, Chris."

John and Margaret opened up about their son Chris
John and Margaret opened up about their son Chris. Picture: BBC

Margaret told the experts that builders had discovered the writing whilst they were redisgning their kitchen.

The mum revealed: "Where they’d taken one of the original cupboards off the wall, this was behind it and it was a complete shock to see it there."

The pair chose to keep Chris's message and with the help of the builders they managed to remove it from the wall. However over the years the section of wall he wrote on disintegrated slightly, meaning Margaret and John were keen to have the message repaired.

Chris wrote the message when he was a teenager
Chris wrote the message when he was a teenager. Picture: BBC

Specialist Rob Fraser took on the challenge, confessing: "There’s so much going on and the paper is really fragmented, so that’s very risky. I’ll have to take my time, I might need some help."

He added: "It’s not going to be easy. I need to get eyes on all these pieces and work out what condition each individual piece is in. I’m really nervous about handling this. This is gypsum plaster, which is very brittle."

Luckily Rob managed to restore the writing to its former glory and presented it in a frame for the couple to keep.

Chris's message was left on their wallpaper
Chris's message was left on their wallpaper. Picture: BBC

When the message was revealed to Margaret and Jon the couple were taken aback, stating: "Even the torn bits of paper are back together. This is better than I ever would have imagined it to be."

Margaret went on to add: "What can I say? What can I say? It’s funny handwriting, he would be chuffed to bits to see that. I mean, he was 14? And he would’ve been 48 this year."

This comes after the doting parents discussed Chris's love for leaving messages for them, revealing: "He would often scribble little notes that he would leave around the house, some of them saying 'I love you'."

John and Margaret were taken aback by the message
John and Margaret were taken aback by the message. Picture: BBC

Fans quickly took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the moving scene, with one user writing: "That wallpaper repair is superb. #therepairshop"

Another added: "Yeah that one's emotional... #therepairshop"

While a third stated: "I love #therepairshop and that bit of old plaster with writing from their son that passed away was a brilliant job and soooooo moving"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

MAFS UK will return in 2025

MAFS UK start date, time, channel and cast as 2025 season begins

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity

Freddy Brazier's ex-girlfriend is pregnant

Freddy Brazier, 20, set to become a dad for the first time

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman hilariously reveal their first impressions of each other.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch open up about their sweet 15-year friendship

Pamela Anderson said 'shedding her mask' was liberating.

Why Pamela Anderson has stopped wearing makeup

Freddy Brazier explained he had been in rehab for his drug addiction.

Freddy Brazier bravely reveals he was sectioned after suffering 'manic episodes'

Here's a look at the singers life in pictures

Celebrating Liam Payne: One Direction star's life in pictures

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift

British acting legends Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie joined Heart's Pandora

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie on being 'underestimated' and standing up for themselves

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The future Queen has opted for a honey blonde restyle.

Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing

Royals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement - and show off huge diamond ring

Stacey has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.

Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity.

Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

Ryan Thomas said his daughter's decision wasn't "anyone’s business".

Ryan Thomas defends daughter Scarlett's decision not to sit her GCSEs

Madonna turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a story of resilience, showing she can handle vulnerability as part of her performance.

The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend.

Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Love Island

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz discuss working with amazing cat co-star in Caught Stealing

These are the 23 female names at risk of disappearing, according to the Office for National Statistics.

23 baby girls' names at risk of going extinct from Carol to Sue

Lifestyle

A second DNA test has been conducted between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton's daughter

Conor Maynard's DNA results revealed after Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'demanded second test'
Olivia Bowen nearly lost her life during her daughter's delivery.

Olivia Bowen 'almost died' during 'traumatic' birth of baby girl Siena Grace

Claudia Winkleman is welcoming an all-star cast through the castle doors this autumn.

Celebrity Traitors 2025 official release date confirmed

The Traitors

Karen Gillian was shocked to receive a message from her old school teacher

Karen Gillan surprised by old school teacher in heartwarming video

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal they've adopted a baby daughter