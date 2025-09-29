Paris and Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces engagement

29 September 2025, 11:49

Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela got engaged when she turned 16
Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela got engaged when she turned 16. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

By Hope Wilson

The daughter of Paris and Tyson Fury became engaged during her 16th birthday party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tyson and Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, is engaged to her boxer boyfriend Noah Price.

In a video shared to Instagram, it is believed Noah popped the question during Venezuela's 16th birthday party where she was surrounded by family and friends.

During the clip Noah is seen getting down on one knee and asking his girlfriend to marry him. A shocked Venezuela walks around Noah before he places the ring on her finger and gives her a kiss on the cheek.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, Paris wrote: "Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx"

Venezuela Fury is engaged to Noah Price
Venezuela Fury is engaged to Noah Price. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Venezuela then shared a video of her glistening ring, with the caption: "We are gettin married🥰 so happy❤️"

Many fans took to the comments section to send supportive messages to the pair, with one user writing: "For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters ✌🏽❤️"

Another added: "People forget that Tyson and Paris have been together since they were young as well!! Who the f cares it's not your family! Congratulations beautiful xx"

While a third penned: "Not too young at all for true love I met my husband when I was 16 30 years we've been together this year ❤️"

Noah Price went on to place an engagement ring on Venezuela Fury's finger
Noah Price went on to place an engagement ring on Venezuela Fury's finger. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

However some commenters took issue with the engagement, particularly with Venezuela's age.

One follower wrote: "Why are we celebrating a 16 yr old getting engaged? Shouldn’t she be looking at colleges instead of planning a wedding?"

A second penned: "This just looks so awkward & like they're both embarrassed. Which just proves they're far too young to be making such q huge commitment to each other."

Another commented: "It looks very awkward to me. The guy seems so uncomfortable. These are not mature people yet. Not sure they understand the depth of what’s happening. Just my opinion."

Paris Fury has a close relationship with her daughters
Paris Fury has a close relationship with her daughters . Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

This comes weeks after Paris and Tyson renewed their vows in France, with all of their children present at the sweet nuptials.

Announcing the news, Tyson wrote: "@parisfury1 & i got married again third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day in sof 🇫🇷 it holds alot of special memories for us. 😍🥰❤️🙏"

