Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France
13 August 2025, 15:43
By Hope Wilson
Tyson and Paris Fury have given fans a glimpse into their stunning third wedding.
Paris and Tyson Fury revealed they have tied the knot once again and shared sweet photographs of their special day in France.
The At Home With The Furys stars took themselves and their seven children Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena and Prince Rico Paris on holiday to celebrate the special occasion.
Announcing their nuptials, Tyson posted on Instagram: "@parisfury1 & i got married again third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day in sof 🇫🇷 it holds a lot of special memories for us. 😍🥰❤️🙏"