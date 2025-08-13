Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France

Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury

By Hope Wilson

Tyson and Paris Fury have given fans a glimpse into their stunning third wedding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paris and Tyson Fury revealed they have tied the knot once again and shared sweet photographs of their special day in France.

The At Home With The Furys stars took themselves and their seven children Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena and Prince Rico Paris on holiday to celebrate the special occasion.

Announcing their nuptials, Tyson posted on Instagram: "@parisfury1 & i got married again third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day in sof 🇫🇷 it holds a lot of special memories for us. 😍🥰❤️🙏"

Here are some of the adorable pictures from Paris and Tyson's third wedding.

Paris and Tyson Fury's children were present at the wedding. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Paris Fury's daughters were involved in the ceremony. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Paris Fury's youngest daughters were flower girls. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Tyson Fury got ready for the wedding with his sons. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

A classic car transported Paris and her daughters to the church. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury

The girls arrived to the wedding in a classic car. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Paris and her daughters smiled in the sunshine. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury

Paris Fury shared pictures of the church inside. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Paris and Tyson Fury tied the knot in a beautiful church. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Tyson Fury posed with some flowers. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury