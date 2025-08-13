Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France

13 August 2025, 15:43

Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time
Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury

By Hope Wilson

Tyson and Paris Fury have given fans a glimpse into their stunning third wedding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paris and Tyson Fury revealed they have tied the knot once again and shared sweet photographs of their special day in France.

The At Home With The Furys stars took themselves and their seven children Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena and Prince Rico Paris on holiday to celebrate the special occasion.

Announcing their nuptials, Tyson posted on Instagram: "@parisfury1 & i got married again third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day in sof 🇫🇷 it holds a lot of special memories for us. 😍🥰❤️🙏"

Here are some of the adorable pictures from Paris and Tyson's third wedding.

Paris and Tyson Fury's children were present at the wedding
Paris and Tyson Fury's children were present at the wedding. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury
Paris Fury's daughters were involved in the ceremony
Paris Fury's daughters were involved in the ceremony. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury
Paris Fury's youngest daughters were flower girls
Paris Fury's youngest daughters were flower girls. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury
Tyson Fury got ready for the wedding with his sons
Tyson Fury got ready for the wedding with his sons. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury
A classic car transported Paris and her daughters to the church
A classic car transported Paris and her daughters to the church. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury
The girls arrived to the wedding in a classic car
The girls arrived to the wedding in a classic car. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury
Paris and her daughters smiled in the sunshine
Paris and her daughters smiled in the sunshine. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury
Paris Fury shared pictures of the church inside
Paris Fury shared pictures of the church inside. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury
Paris and Tyson Fury tied the knot in a beautiful church
Paris and Tyson Fury tied the knot in a beautiful church. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury
Tyson Fury posed with some flowers
Tyson Fury posed with some flowers. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury
The Fury family celebrated after the ceremony
The Fury family celebrated after the ceremony. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury

