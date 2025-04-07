Patsy Palmer's age, acting career, husband, children and LA life explained

Who is Patsy Palmer? Everything you need to know. Picture: Patsy Palmer / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about EastEnders actress turned DJ and lifestyle guru Patsy Palmer as she enters the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Patsy Palmer, 52, is one of the stars entering the Celebrity Big Brother house on April 7, 2025, as a new series of the hit reality show kicks off, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The EastEnders actress, who ditched her life in the UK for Hollywood back in 2014, will be living with the likes of Trisha Goddard, Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa while in the Big Brother house - but how will she get on with them all?

Patsy, who is a mum-of-four, found fame back in the 90s when she was cast as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders, a role she returned to last year before confirming her departure from the hit soap for a fourth time.

As she takes on a new challenge in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and all the drama that comes with it, here's everything you need to know about Patsy Palmer, from her career to her family life and move to Hollywood.

Patsy Palmer will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: Getty

Who is Patsy Palmer?

Patsy Palmer, 52, is an English actress and DJ, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders.

She was born on May 26, 1972, to parents Albert and Patricia Harris and was raised alongside her brothers, Albert and Harry, in Bethnal Green, London.

It was her mother who first spotted Patsy's talent for acting when she was just a child, with the star making her first appearance on stage at the age of six-years-old in a West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Patsy went on to star in Grange Hill from 1985–1987 as Natasha before being cast as Bianca Jackson in soap EastEnders. This role has continued throughout Patsy life, with her first stint on the soap lasting from 1993 – 1999, her second from 2008 – 2014 and third from 2024 - 2025.

Her other roles include The Bill, Gimme Gimme Gimme and The Catherine Tate Show.

In 2012, Patsy changed her career course, taking up DJ-ing and later moving to Malibu, California, to launch her musical career and lifestyle brand.

As far as reality TV, Patsy has previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing (2005), The Masked Singer (2020) and Dancing on Ice (2023) before signing up for Celebrity Big Brother (2025).

Patsy Palmber played Bianca Jackson in EastEnders from 1993 – 1999, 2008 – 2014 and 2024 - 2025. Picture: Alamy

What is Patsy Palmer's real name?

Patsy Palmer's was born Julie Anne Harris, but took up the stage namer Patsy Palmer when her career started to take off.

The name comes from using her mother's maiden name (Palmer) as well as her mother's nickname (Patsy).

Who is Patsy Palmer married to?

Patsy Palmer is married to former cab driver Richard Merkell, 60, with the pair tying the knot in 2000.

Richard and Patsy lived in Brighton together for many years, in which time they welcomed three children together; Penton, Emilia and Bertie, before relocating to LA in 2014.

The pair were friends for 14 years before their relationship turned romantic, with Patsy previously saying about her husband: “He’s given me what I’ve always really wanted – a real family.”

Patsy Palmer is married to former cab driver Richard Merkell. Picture: Patsy Palmer / Instagram

Who was Patsy Palmer's first husband?

Patsy Palmer has been married twice, the first time to actor Nick Love, who she tied the knot with in 1998 before divorcing in 2000.

While she was not married to him, Patsy also had a relationship with boxer Alfie Rothwell, who she shares one son with, Charley Palmer Rothwell.

How many children does Patsy Palmer have?

Patsy Palmer has four children in total; one son, Charley, from a previous relationship with Alfie Rothwell, and three with her husband Richard Merkell.

Charley Palmer Rothwell, now 33-years-old, was born on February 9, 1992, and has followed in the footsteps of his mother by becoming an actor. You may recognise him from his rolls in Dunkirk (2017), Legend (2015) and Darkest Hour (2017).

On June 13, 2000, Patsy and Richard welcomed their first child together, a son called Fenton. On July 7, 2001, they welcomed a daughter who they named Emilia. Nine-years later, the had their third child together, another son called Bertie.

Fenton Merkell, now 24-years-old, and Emilia Merkell, 23-years-old, are both working as models.

Patsy Palmer has four children, three pictured here; Fenton, Emilia and Bertie. Picture: Patsy Palmer / Instagram

Did Patsy Palmer have a drug addiction?

Patsy Palmer has been very open with her previous addiction to drug and alcohol, sharing in her autobiography All Of Me that she started drinking at eight, sniffing solvents at 11, and snorting cocaine at 13.

"By my 20s I was bingeing my life away on cocaine, ecstasy, and enough vodka and Laurent Perrier Champagne to quench a small village's thirst for several hours," she wrote in the book: "I would be out of my head for two or three days in a row - whole chunks of time were lost. I took so many drugs I'm amazed I survived."

In September 2004, Patsy entered rehab and transformed her life by overcoming her addiction, explaining in an interview: "I don't know how I survived. It was the producer who first sent me away to get help when she realised things were getting out of control. I was basically having a nervous breakdown."

Speaking of how she lives now, Patsy previously revealed: "We don't have drink in our house. Richard is a social drinker but he doesn't drink at home. I follow the 12-step ­programme from ­Alcoholics ­Anonymous and Narcotics ­Anonymous."