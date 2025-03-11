Paul Danan cause of death revealed after star was found dead at home by his partner

11 March 2025, 11:44

Paul Danan's death was announced in January 2025
Paul Danan's death was announced in January 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After his passing was announced earlier this year, Paul Danan's cause of death has been confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Danan's cause of death has been been revealed two months after he was found dead on Wednesday January 15th.

The Hollyoaks actor and Love Island legend's primary cause of death has been investigated, with the conclusion of the report being released on Tuesday March 11th.

Paul passed away from a "combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine and zopiclone, with a secondary contributory finding of benzodiazepine" according an inquest held in Bristol's Avon Coroner's Court.

Announcing his death, Danan's management said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old."

Paul Danan passed away earlier this year
Paul Danan passed away earlier this year. Picture: Getty

They added: "Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Paul Danan's cause of death has been announced
Paul Danan's cause of death has been announced. Picture: Getty

The coroner's officer Alexis Camp told the inquest: "The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address.

"Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis."

They continued: "I understand there are no family concerns."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS Australia's Katie has spoken out about her partner Tim

MAFS Australia's Katie speaks out after explosive dinner party saw husband Tim storm off

Married at First Sight

Toxic Town has gained rave reviews

Is Toxic Town based on a true story? The Corby toxic waste case explained

TV & Movies

Maura Higgins has returned to social media after Danny Jones scandal

Maura Higgins ignores Danny Jones backlash as she breaks social media silence

Soccer Aid has enlisted some of showbiz's biggest names for 2025

Soccer Aid 2025: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets

MAFS viewers have accused Jacqui of 'fake crying'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals the truth behind her 'fake crying'

Married at First Sight

Tony was secretly already married as he tied the knot to his new wife Morena.

MAFS Australia's Tony 'already secretly married' during on-screen wedding to Morena

Married at First Sight

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are going on tour this April

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean Our Last Dance tour: Dates, venues, ticket prices, support act and times
Some fans claimed they didn't recognise the Married At First Sight bride.

MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall looks unrecognisable in throwback photo before reality show

Married at First Sight

Jesy Nelson has been very open with the emotional pregnancy journey

Jesy Nelson pregnancy latest: Twins' due date, genders and TTTS diagnosis explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The clocks are set to change in March 2025

Do the clocks go forward in March? Exact time and date revealed

Lifestyle

Davina McCall shared a positive health update with fans.

Davina McCall shares health update after gruelling brain tumour surgery

Georgia Jones has broken her social media silence

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia breaks social media silence following McFly star's "kiss" with Maura Higgins
Morena and Tony are one of the season 12 MAFS Australia couples

Are MAFS Australia's Tony and Morena still together?

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Married at First Sight

Tony's cousin Steve caused a stir during his wedding to Morena

MAFS Australia's Tony defends cousin after controversial comments about wife Morena

Married at First Sight

Shelby Ann, who died when she was just four-days-old, was the first child of Tracey Taylor and her husband

Toxic Town: The true story of what happened to baby Shelby

TV & Movies

The real people behind Toxic Town have been revealed

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

The cast of Toxic Town have appeared in many productions previously

Toxic Town cast revealed and where you've seen them before

TV & Movies

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint have confirmed their relationship

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint confirm relationship as partner-swap is set to play out on show

Married at First Sight

Jesy spoke to the camera while Zion placed a supportive arm on her

Jesy Nelson in tears as she undergoes surgery to save twins amid pregnancy complications

Torvill and Dean's final ever TV performance

Torvill & Dean perform emotional last TV routine ahead of retirement on Dancing on Ice final
Bruno Tonioli is now a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli facts: Britain's Got Talent judge's age, partner, children and career explained
Millie Bobby Brown addresses those Britney Spears biopic rumours

Millie Bobby Brown addresses those Britney Spears biopic rumours

Here's some of our top feminist books, tv shows and films to empower you this International Women's Day

International Women's Day 2025: Books, films and TV shows to empower you

Lifestyle