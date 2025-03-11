Paul Danan cause of death revealed after star was found dead at home by his partner

Paul Danan's death was announced in January 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After his passing was announced earlier this year, Paul Danan's cause of death has been confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Danan's cause of death has been been revealed two months after he was found dead on Wednesday January 15th.

The Hollyoaks actor and Love Island legend's primary cause of death has been investigated, with the conclusion of the report being released on Tuesday March 11th.

Paul passed away from a "combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine and zopiclone, with a secondary contributory finding of benzodiazepine" according an inquest held in Bristol's Avon Coroner's Court.

Announcing his death, Danan's management said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old."

Paul Danan passed away earlier this year. Picture: Getty

They added: "Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Paul Danan's cause of death has been announced. Picture: Getty

The coroner's officer Alexis Camp told the inquest: "The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address.

"Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis."

They continued: "I understand there are no family concerns."