Paul Hollywood hits back after rumours he'd split from 23-year-old girlfriend

By Emma Gritt

The Great British Bake Off chef, 53, was caught in the centre of split rumours after it was reported that his younger girlfriend had flown home from holiday alone.

Paul Hollywood has demanded 'privacy' days after it was rumoured he was on the verge of splitting from his 23-year-old girlfriend.

The Great British Bake Off star, 52, started a new romance with Summer Monteys-Fullam after splitting from his wife of twenty years, Alex, 54.

Their relationship is believed to have started in November 2017 when he was seen wining and dining her at The Dorchester... just months after she helped organise Alex's surprise birthday party at the village pub where she worked.

However, last week it was reported that there appeared to be trouble in paradise after the barmaid and middle-aged baker were seen looking “incredibly tense” during a holiday to Cyprus.

It was later claimed that Summer had jetted home from the sunshine break alone, fuelling rumours of a split.

However, days later the couple put on a united front for a trip to their local pub - and Paul posted a 'cryptic post' to Instagram.

He shared a screenshot of the dictionary definition of 'privacy', adding the caption: "Wow. Who knew..!! Everyone without exception is entitled to privacy ..#pressintrusion"

It's not the first time he has asked to be allowed to live lis life away from public scrutiny.

Paul and Alexandra announced their separation last year, issuing a statement that read: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.

"Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son, and we would ask the press and public to allow us privacy as a family during this very difficult time."