Paul McCartney to perform at Grammys

The singer has been confirmed to perform at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards.

The singer has already been confirmed as a nomination for the Best Historical Album for Band On The Run.



If the 69-year-old wins the award it will be his 15th Grammy Award.



The ceremony will be hosted by LL Cool J, and will also feature performances by such acts as Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson.



Coldplay and Rihanna will be collaborating at the event to perform their song Princess of China live for the first time.