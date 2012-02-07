Paul McCartney to play gig for the Queen

The 69-year-old has reportedly signed up for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert.

The news follows a year-long campaign by Take That star and concert organiser Gary Barlow to get the former Beatles man on board for the Buckingham Palace extravaganza.



'He laid it on thick, telling him he was the only man for the job,' an insider reportedly revealed.



Other British icons featuring are Sir Tom Jones, 71 and Dame Shirley Bassey, 75, who will play alongside younger talent like Jessie J, 23, boy band JLS, and Ed Sheeran, 20.



Macca recently released his new album Kisses On The Bottom.