Paul McCartney to release album in 2012

The former Beatle has compiled an as-yet-untitled LP, which features covers of songs he grew up listening to, as well as two new tracks.

The official release date has been confirmed as February 6 2012.



The song list has not been released yet but Paul has been talking about what inspired the recordings. He has reportedly said 'When I kind of got into songwriting, I realised how well structured these songs were and I think I took a lot of my lessons from them. I always thought artists like Fred Astaire were very cool. Writers like Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, all of those guys - I just thought the songs were magical. And then, as I got to be a songwriter I thought ‘it's beautiful, the way they made those songs'.'



The album also has guest appearances from other legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder and Eric Clapton and features Diana Krall and her band.



Paul talked about what the atmosphere was like in the studio during recording sessions. it has been reported that he said, 'It was very spontaneous, kind of organic, which then reminded me of the way we'd work with The Beatles. We'd bring a song in, kick it around, when we found a way to do it we'd say 'Okay, let's do a take now' and by the time everyone kind of had an idea of what they were doing, we'd learnt the song. So that's what we did, we did the take live in the studio.'