Paul McCartney's noisy wedding

The Beatle told to keep it down by the council

McCartney received a visit by the local council during his wedding celebrations to American heiress Nancy Shevell because the music was too loud.

The 69 year old held the reception, attended by the likes of Kate Moss, Mark Ronson Twiggy, Ringo Star and Ronnie Wood, at his plush north London home in St John's Wood.

But at around 1.30am, when Ronson had started spinning records, the council turned up and asked the party to keep it down.

The newly weds happily obliged and no further action had to be taken.