Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film. Picture: Netflix

By Giorgina Hamilton

Barry Keoghan joins the cast as a new generation of Shelby steps into power.

Cillian Murphy is back as Netflix releases the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film promises everything audiences loved about the original show; pubs, brawls and razor-sharp dialogue, and with Tommy Shelby once again at the heart of the storm.

Following six seasons, the Peaky Blinders film picks up several years after the series finale, with Cillian Murphy’s Tommy pulled back to Birmingham from a quiet exile as the Second World War looms.

“You’ll live in a house haunted with ghosts — of people who died because of you,” a voice warns in the trailer, setting the tone for what’s to come.

Barry Keoghan (pictured) appears as Tommy’s grown son, Erasmus “Duke” Shelby. Picture: Netflix

Stephen Graham’s Hayden Stagg (pictured) returns to challenge Tommy’s loyalties. Picture: Netflix

Among the new faces is Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo, a mysterious figure who tells Tommy, “You abandoned your kingdom, and you abandoned your son.”

Fans also glimpse Sophie Rundle’s Ada Shelby, who reveals, “Your gypsy son is running Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again.”

The footage teases chaos across war-torn Birmingham, with gunfire, bombings and underground deals, as Barry Keoghan appears as Tommy’s grown son, Erasmus “Duke” Shelby.

“I can’t help him, because I’m not that man anymore,” Tommy says wearily, while Duke is seen facing the impossible question of whether he would “commit treason” for the sake of survival.

Stephen Graham’s Hayden Stagg briefly returns, challenging Tommy’s loyalties.

“I thought you’d decided it wasn’t your war,” he says, to which Tommy replies, “It is now.”

According to the film's official synopsis, Tommy will face “his most destructive reckoning yet.". Picture: Netflix

Explosions and fights flash by before Tommy declares: “Once, I nearly got f**king everything… but nearly doesn’t count.”. Picture: Netflix

Among the new faces is Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo (pictured). Picture: Netflix

Explosions and fights flash by before Tommy declares: “Once, I nearly got f****** everything… but nearly doesn’t count.”

The film will open in select cinemas on March 6, before streaming on Netflix from March 20.

According to the official synopsis, Tommy will face “his most destructive reckoning yet,” as he’s forced to decide whether to rebuild his legacy or destroy it for good.

“With the future of his family and country at stake,” it reads, “Tommy Shelby must confront his own demons and the ghosts of his past.”

While the Shelbys are fictional, the world they inhabit draws on Birmingham’s real gang history.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man | Official Trailer | Netflix

Creator Steven Knight has spoken of growing up hearing stories of the “real Peaky Blinders” — street gangs known for their distinctive caps and violent reputation.

Recent findings shared by genealogy site Ancestry show that the term originally described groups of young men in early-1900s Birmingham, not one organised crime syndicate.

One name that stands out from the archives is Billy Kimber, leader of the Birmingham Boys and an inspiration for Cillian Murphy's character and the show’s early storylines.

Knight says the new film will “honour that legacy,” mixing real history with the gritty legend that made Peaky Blinders such a hit.