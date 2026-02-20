Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

20 February 2026, 11:15 | Updated: 20 February 2026, 12:15

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film.
Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film. Picture: Netflix

By Giorgina Hamilton

Barry Keoghan joins the cast as a new generation of Shelby steps into power.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cillian Murphy is back as Netflix releases the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film promises everything audiences loved about the original show; pubs, brawls and razor-sharp dialogue, and with Tommy Shelby once again at the heart of the storm.

Following six seasons, the Peaky Blinders film picks up several years after the series finale, with Cillian Murphy’s Tommy pulled back to Birmingham from a quiet exile as the Second World War looms.

“You’ll live in a house haunted with ghosts — of people who died because of you,” a voice warns in the trailer, setting the tone for what’s to come.

The trailer promises everything audiences loved about the original show; pubs, brawls and razor-sharp dialogue.
The trailer promises everything audiences loved about the original show; pubs, brawls and razor-sharp dialogue. Picture: Netflix
Barry Keoghan (pictured) appears as Tommy’s grown son, Erasmus “Duke” Shelby.
Barry Keoghan (pictured) appears as Tommy’s grown son, Erasmus “Duke” Shelby. Picture: Netflix
Stephen Graham’s Hayden Stagg (pictured) returns to challenge Tommy’s loyalties.
Stephen Graham’s Hayden Stagg (pictured) returns to challenge Tommy’s loyalties. Picture: Netflix

Among the new faces is Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo, a mysterious figure who tells Tommy, “You abandoned your kingdom, and you abandoned your son.”

Fans also glimpse Sophie Rundle’s Ada Shelby, who reveals, “Your gypsy son is running Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again.”

The footage teases chaos across war-torn Birmingham, with gunfire, bombings and underground deals, as Barry Keoghan appears as Tommy’s grown son, Erasmus “Duke” Shelby.

“I can’t help him, because I’m not that man anymore,” Tommy says wearily, while Duke is seen facing the impossible question of whether he would “commit treason” for the sake of survival.

Stephen Graham’s Hayden Stagg briefly returns, challenging Tommy’s loyalties.

“I thought you’d decided it wasn’t your war,” he says, to which Tommy replies, “It is now.”

According to the film&squot;s official synopsis, Tommy will face “his most destructive reckoning yet."
According to the film's official synopsis, Tommy will face “his most destructive reckoning yet.". Picture: Netflix
Explosions and fights flash by before Tommy declares: “Once, I nearly got f**king everything… but nearly doesn’t count.”
Explosions and fights flash by before Tommy declares: “Once, I nearly got f**king everything… but nearly doesn’t count.”. Picture: Netflix
Among the new faces is Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo (pictured)
Among the new faces is Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo (pictured). Picture: Netflix

Explosions and fights flash by before Tommy declares: “Once, I nearly got f****** everything… but nearly doesn’t count.”

The film will open in select cinemas on March 6, before streaming on Netflix from March 20.

According to the official synopsis, Tommy will face “his most destructive reckoning yet,” as he’s forced to decide whether to rebuild his legacy or destroy it for good.

“With the future of his family and country at stake,” it reads, “Tommy Shelby must confront his own demons and the ghosts of his past.”

While the Shelbys are fictional, the world they inhabit draws on Birmingham’s real gang history.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man | Official Trailer | Netflix

Creator Steven Knight has spoken of growing up hearing stories of the “real Peaky Blinders” — street gangs known for their distinctive caps and violent reputation.

Recent findings shared by genealogy site Ancestry show that the term originally described groups of young men in early-1900s Birmingham, not one organised crime syndicate.

One name that stands out from the archives is Billy Kimber, leader of the Birmingham Boys and an inspiration for Cillian Murphy's character and the show’s early storylines.

Knight says the new film will “honour that legacy,” mixing real history with the gritty legend that made Peaky Blinders such a hit.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

Love Island

Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote ahead of the final.

Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

Love Island

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.

Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship

Robbie Williams and Myles Smith tickets

Win Robbie Williams and Myles Smith tickets!

Win

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

News

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

Alison Hammond reveals health routine behind her incredible 11-stone weight loss

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Married at First Sight

Stacey, 36, joined the ITV series last October, stepping in for Simon after he missed the first few days of filming due to a fall.

Simon Cowell reveals Stacey Solomon's Britain's Got Talent future as she steps in as guest judge

Celebrities

Harper Beckham has shared a public post dedicated to her three big brothers.

Harper Beckham, 14, shares heartfelt message about brother Brooklyn amidst family feud

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

Married at First Sight

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Love Island

Here’s a look at what the stars of Dawson’s Creek have been doing since the show’s finale.

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

TV & Movies

Cruz, 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers (pictured)

Cruz Beckham pays sweet tribute to dad David in new music video teaser

Music

Gordon Ramsay has built a culinary empire and glittering showbiz career.

Gordon Ramsay facts: Age, wife, children, career, net worth and more revealed

Jack Whitehall's tour has been announced

Jack Whitehall Bad Influence tour dates, venues, presale and tickets revealed

Ben Shephard is the face of some of the most popular ITV shows

Ben Shephard facts: Age, TV shows, wife, children and more revealed

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Little Mix took a break from making music together in 2022

Little Mix members - Here's what Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are doing now

Music

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast to talk about her twins' diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson shares emotional story of twins’ SMA diagnosis and calls for government action