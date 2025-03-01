Penelope Cruz facts: Actor's age, husband, children, movies and career explained

Penelope Cruz in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Penelope Cruz is one of the most talented actresses of her generation, captivating audiences worldwide with her extraordinary range and magnetic screen presence.

From her breakthrough in Spanish cinema with director Pedro Almodóvar to her Hollywood success, Penelope Cruz has built an impressive career spanning decades.

She made history as the first Spanish actress to win an Academy Award for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Beyond her acting achievements, she's also known for her humanitarian work and as a fashion icon.

Her commitment to authentic, emotionally complex performances has cemented her status as a true global star.

Here are all the important facts about the talented actress: