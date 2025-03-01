Penelope Cruz facts: Actor's age, husband, children, movies and career explained

1 March 2025, 17:58

Penelope Cruz in 2024
Penelope Cruz in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Penelope Cruz is one of the most talented actresses of her generation, captivating audiences worldwide with her extraordinary range and magnetic screen presence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From her breakthrough in Spanish cinema with director Pedro Almodóvar to her Hollywood success, Penelope Cruz has built an impressive career spanning decades.

She made history as the first Spanish actress to win an Academy Award for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Beyond her acting achievements, she's also known for her humanitarian work and as a fashion icon.

Her commitment to authentic, emotionally complex performances has cemented her status as a true global star.

Here are all the important facts about the talented actress:

  1. How old is Penelope Cruz and where is she from?

    Penelope Cruz
    Penelope Cruz. Picture: Getty

    Penelope Cruz was born on April 28th, 1974. She celebrated her 50th birthday in 2024.

    She was born to Eduardo Cruz, a retailer, and Encarna Sánchez, a hairdresser. She has two siblings - a younger sister named Mónica Cruz, who's also an actress and dancer, and a younger brother named Eduardo Cruz Jr, who works as a singer and musician.

    Penelope with sister Monica in 2016
    Penelope with sister Monica in 2016. Picture: Getty

    The Cruz family are rather talented! Mónica looks remarkably similar to Penelope and has had her own successful career in Spanish entertainment. She's worked as both an actress and a professional flamenco dancer.

    The sisters are actually so similar in appearance that Mónica served as Penelope's body double for some scenes in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides when Penelope was pregnant during filming.

  2. How did she get her start in acting?

    Spanish director Pedro Almodovar (C) celebrates his Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for "All About My Mother" with Spanish actors Antonio Banderas (L) and Penelope Cruz
    Spanish director Pedro Almodovar (C) celebrates his Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for "All About My Mother" with Spanish actors Antonio Banderas (L) and Penelope Cruz. Picture: Getty

    Penelope got her start in acting pretty early on. When she was just a teenager, she beat out 300 other girls in a talent agency audition which kickstarted everything for her.

    Her first big break came when she appeared in a music video for the Spanish pop group Mecano in 1989. Shortly after, she hosted a teen talk show called La Quinta Marcha on Spanish TV.

    But it was her film debut in Jamón Jamón in 1992 that really put her on the map. This drama had her starring alongside Javier Bardem (who later became her husband). The film was quite controversial because of its explicit content, but it showed everyone that Penelope had serious acting chops.

    From there, she began working with director Pedro Almodóvar, who became a huge influence on her career. Their first film together was Live Flesh in 1997, and they've made several more since then. Almodóvar is often credited with helping shape her into the fantastic actress she became.

  3. What are her most famous roles?

    Penelope Cruz with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean
    Penelope Cruz with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean. Picture: Alamy

    Here are some of her most famous movie roles:

    • Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) - This is probably her biggest achievement. She won an Oscar for her role as María Elena, the passionate and volatile ex-wife of Javier Bardem's character.
    • Vanilla Sky (2001) - She starred alongside Tom Cruise in this psychological thriller, which was actually a remake of a Spanish film she was also in called Open Your Eyes.
    • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) - She played Angelica, Captain Jack Sparrow's former love interest and the daughter of Blackbeard.
    • All About My Mother (1999) - This was one of her collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar that really showcased her talent and helped her break through internationally.
    • Volver (2006) - Another Almodóvar film that earned her an Oscar nomination. She played Raimunda, a working-class woman dealing with family drama and a dead body.
    • Nine (2009) - She showed off her dancing skills in this musical where she starred alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, and Marion Cotillard.

    People also know her from Blow with Johnny Depp, Sahara with Matthew McConaughey, and more recently, Parallel Mothers, which got her another Oscar nomination.

  4. Is she married and does she have children?

    Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem
    Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem. Picture: Getty

    Yes, Penelope is married to fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem. They have quite the story together - they first met when filming Jamón Jamón in 1992, which was actually her debut film, but they didn't begin dating until around 2007 after working together again on Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

    They married in 2010 in a private ceremony in the Bahamas. Together they have two children - a son named Leo, born in January 2011, and a daughter named Luna, born in July 2013.

    Penelope has had a few notable relationships before settling down with Javier Bardem. She dated Tom Cruise for about three years after they met on the set of Vanilla Sky around 2001. Their relationship attracted quite a bit of media attention, as you might imagine.

    Before Tom, she was in a serious relationship with Matthew McConaughey for about a year after they worked together on Sahara. She also dated Spanish singer Nacho Cano for a few years in the 1990s, and had a three-year relationship with Czech director Tomas Obermaier.

    There were also rumours about a relationship with Nicolas Cage after they filmed Captain Corelli's Mandolin, though these were never confirmed.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Georgia Toffolo has married James Watt

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog chief James Watt get married after surprise elopement

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film

Shrek 5 release date, cast, trailer and animation changes explained

The Brit Awards most outrageous moments

BRIT Awards: The 10 most shocking moments in the show's history

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs joke at the BRITs

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs, Sabrina Carpenter jokes at the BRITs: "No one is safe"

What happened to Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa?

Gene Hackman latest: 11 things we know about mysterious cause of deaths

The BRIT Awards 2025 kicks off this weekend – here's where you can watch.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025 and how long is it on for?

90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour.

Five tour 2025: Tickets, pre-sale, support acts and full list of dates and venues

Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes: Sarah Michelle Gellar leads heartfelt messages following star's death
Chris Hughes was one of the main Eggheads stars for many years

TV quiz show legend and Eggheads star Chris Hughes dies, aged 77

Gene was married twice during his life and is the father of three children

Inside Gene Hackman's family life from first wife to children

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

WHSmith could leave high streets

WHSmith 'to disappear' from high streets across the UK after new sale

Lifestyle

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy lived a quiet life away from the spotlight following his successful acting career

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and wife Betsy found dead at their home

Five are back!

Boyband Five reunite for the first time in 25 years and announce UK tour

Michelle Trachtenberg in 2017

Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dies, aged 39

Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life

John Lithgow confirms he will play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series

Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 'Telephone' video

Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original
Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms

Where you can watch Conclave at home: How to stream hit film

Diversity has announced a brand new tour for 2026.

Diversity SOUL tour 2026: Dates, venues, tickets and show details revealed

The medical show could be getting a spin-off.

Call the Midwife to 'take a break' and launch spin-off, says creator

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the reports and rumours

Jack Whitehall in 2023

Jack Whitehall facts: BRIT Awards host's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

Jade Thirlwall in 2023

Jade Thirlwall facts: Little Mix singer's age, boyfriend, parents and career explained

Diana Ross is returning to the UK

Diana Ross Symphonic Celebration 2025 UK tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have been dating since 2020.

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend? Inside Little Mix star's relationship with Jordan Stephens
Sabrina Carpenter is a Grammy award-winning pop star and actress.

Sabrina Carpenter facts: Singer's age, hit songs, height and relationships revealed

How did the Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy and their dog die?

How did Gene Hackman, his wife and dog die? What we know as daughter breaks silence