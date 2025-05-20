Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

20 May 2025, 08:30

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl
Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl. Picture: Peppa Pig / ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have announced the happy news that they are now a family of five, after welcoming baby Evie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peppa Pig’s Mummy Pig has given birth to her third child — a baby girl named Evie.

The news was first shared on Good Morning Britain, where entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold revealed that Daddy Pig informed him of the birth early this morning, around 5:30am, just before the show went on air.

Baby Evie was born at the Lindo Wing in London — the same hospital where the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, delivered all three of her children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It has been revealed that the baby name choice, Evie, is a tribute to Mummy Pig's aunt, also named Evie.

Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and George are now settling in as a family of five
Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and George are now settling in as a family of five. Picture: ITV

Mummy Pig had posted on Instagram the night before, announcing that she had gone into labour with a message that simply read: “She’s on the way!”

The couple initially announced they were expecting their third child on February 27, sharing the news with fans on social media.

“We’re going to be outnumbered,” they joked at the time, alongside a family photo with their children, Peppa, aged four, and George, aged two.

In that post, they had shared that the baby was due in June 2025, indicating that Evie arrived slightly ahead of schedule.

Just last month, the family hosted a gender reveal celebration at London’s Battersea Power Station, where they confirmed they were expecting a girl.

Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and George are now settling in as a family of five.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'
Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

TV & Movies

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery

Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained: What do Ocean, Story, Jade and Monroe mean?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.

Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

Lifestyle

X Factor star Tony Adkins has died

X Factor legend Tony Adkins dies aged 64 as tributes pour in

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025

Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names
What does 'Ich Komme' mean?

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 final running order

Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform

Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday

Why is Britain's Got Talent not on tonight? TV schedule change explained

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on 'Deal or No Deal'?

TV & Movies

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest on for and when does it end?

Eurovision 2025 runtime: How long is the Song Contest on for and when does it end?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 favourites: Latest betting odds revealed

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Married at First Sight

Remember Monday are an up and coming country band

Remember Monday facts: Members, songs and music history revealed