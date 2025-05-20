Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl. Picture: Peppa Pig / ITV

By Alice Dear

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have announced the happy news that they are now a family of five, after welcoming baby Evie.

Peppa Pig’s Mummy Pig has given birth to her third child — a baby girl named Evie.

The news was first shared on Good Morning Britain, where entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold revealed that Daddy Pig informed him of the birth early this morning, around 5:30am, just before the show went on air.

Baby Evie was born at the Lindo Wing in London — the same hospital where the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, delivered all three of her children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It has been revealed that the baby name choice, Evie, is a tribute to Mummy Pig's aunt, also named Evie.

Mummy Pig had posted on Instagram the night before, announcing that she had gone into labour with a message that simply read: “She’s on the way!”

The couple initially announced they were expecting their third child on February 27, sharing the news with fans on social media.

“We’re going to be outnumbered,” they joked at the time, alongside a family photo with their children, Peppa, aged four, and George, aged two.

In that post, they had shared that the baby was due in June 2025, indicating that Evie arrived slightly ahead of schedule.

Just last month, the family hosted a gender reveal celebration at London’s Battersea Power Station, where they confirmed they were expecting a girl.

Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and George are now settling in as a family of five.