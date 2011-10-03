Simon Pegg perfect for boys night out

Simon Pegg is the top celeb choice for a boys' night out, beating Bruce Willis and Russell Brand.

He headed a poll of male film stars chosen when men were asked to name their ideal companion for a night on the town.

Simon Pegg drew a fifth of the votes, while Bruce Willis was second. Ricky Gervais came third.

Top boys' night out choices:
1. Simon Pegg
2. Bruce Willis
3. Ricky Gervais
4. Adam Sandler
5. Liam Neeson
= Vinnie Jones
= Peter Fonda
8. Russell Brand
9. Sasha Baron Cohen
= Ashton Kutcher
= John Cusack