Simon Pegg perfect for boys night out

Simon Pegg is the top celeb choice for a boys' night out, beating Bruce Willis and Russell Brand.

He headed a poll of male film stars chosen when men were asked to name their ideal companion for a night on the town.

Simon Pegg drew a fifth of the votes, while Bruce Willis was second. Ricky Gervais came third.



Top boys' night out choices:

1. Simon Pegg

2. Bruce Willis

3. Ricky Gervais

4. Adam Sandler

5. Liam Neeson

= Vinnie Jones

= Peter Fonda

8. Russell Brand

9. Sasha Baron Cohen

= Ashton Kutcher

= John Cusack