Perrie Edwards marries Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in gorgeous Portugal wedding

15 June 2026, 15:57

Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal
Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Little Mix singer and football ace tied the knot on Saturday June 13th.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal, four years after the couple announced their engagement.

The Little Mix star and the former Arsenal and Liverpool player, who now plays for Celtic FC, are said to have exchanged vows on Saturday in the Algarve, close to where they own a villa.

According to The Sun, Perrie and Alex tied the knot at the Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi, Faro, on Saturday (June 13) before celebrating with family and close friends at the luxury Parrilla Natural restaurant.

They got engaged in 2022, with Alex proposing during a beach holiday and the pair have two children, Axel, 4, (pictured)and Alanis, 6 months.
They got engaged in 2022, with Alex proposing during a beach holiday and the pair have two children, Axel, 4, (pictured)and Alanis, 6 months. Picture: Getty

The couple, who have been together since 2016, reportedly kept the day intimate, with guests later taken to the reception venue after the ceremony.

Perrie is said to have worn a long-sleeved lace wedding gown, while Alex chose a tuxedo for the occasion.

The singer was supported by six bridesmaids, including her sister Caitlyn.

A source told The Sun: “Perrie and Alex’s wedding day could not have been more special. It was intimate and emotional.

“Perrie and Alex’s son Axel had a special role to play in the ceremony. It was adorable to see.

“She looked absolutely radiant and Alex didn’t stop smiling. It was a truly beautiful day.”

The Little Mix star and the former Arsenal and Liverpool player (pictured), who now plays for Celtic FC, are said to have exchanged vows on Saturday in the Algarve.
The Little Mix star and the former Arsenal and Liverpool player (pictured), who now plays for Celtic FC, are said to have exchanged vows on Saturday in the Algarve. Picture: Alamy

The couple share two children together: son Axel and daughter Alanis. Insiders claimed Perrie and Alex had decided to wait until after Alanis’s arrival before going ahead with the wedding.

A friend added: “Perrie and Alex love the Algarve and have a home there, so they knew they wanted to get married there.“

Their guests were driven from their hotel to a top-secret venue for the ceremony, before being taken to Parrilla Natural for the reception.

“The weather was absolutely perfect too. The pictures are amazing.”

The Sun reported that guests stayed at the five-star Conrad Algarve hotel, where rooms can cost up to £2,800 a night.

Among those believed to have attended were Perrie’s Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as Alex’s friends including former Arsenal player Carl Jenkinson and Fulham footballer Harrison Reed.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie’s other Little Mix bandmate, reportedly missed the wedding because she was booked to perform at Primavera Sound Festival on the same day.

Jesy Nelson, who left Little Mix in 2020, was not believed to have been invited.

Parrilla Natural appeared to hint at the celebration on Instagram, telling followers: “We’ll be closed today 13th June, for a beautiful celebration of two hearts coming together.

“What a beautiful beginning to their greatest adventure. Wishing them a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together.”

Little Mix members (L to R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall pictured in 2019.
Little Mix members (L to R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty

The wedding comes almost ten years after Perrie and Alex first began dating. They got engaged in 2022, with Alex proposing during a beach holiday and the pair have two children, Axel, 4, and Alanis, 6 months.

Perrie had recently suggested that the big day was getting close, saying last month: “There’s so much coming up in both my personal and professional life — my wedding!“

I tried on the dress the other day and I’m so happy with it. I feel very fulfilled in my life right now, and I’m very happy with the balance. But yeah, a lot is going on — babies, dogs, planning my wedding.”

Perrie Edwards on how parenting has changed her | No Filter

However, the road to the altar was not completely straightforward. Last September, Perrie revealed she had begun doubting her original venue choice.

She said at the time: “I booked a venue for 2026. I viewed in March, viewed it again in June, and I hated it.

“I want to get married, but I don’t know where now. I haven’t even sent out ‘save the dates’. But I do really want to get married soon.”

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island viewers are in for another dramatic night in the villa, with Tommy finding himself in hot water after his secret kiss with Namibia is revealed.

Love Island first look sees Tommy and Namibia's secret kiss exposed in tense scenes

Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, and it's one steeped in ancient mythology.

What does Midas mean? Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal baby boy's unusual name

Love Island first look reveals high tensions following a fun game of truth and dare

Love Island first looks reveals the end for two couples following intense fire pit game

Love Island

Romeo Beckham has reached out to his brother Brooklyn ahead of their family celebrations

Romeo Beckham makes heartfelt statement about brother Brooklyn following family feud

Love Island's Mica has a strong family of connections

Love Island's Mica Harris comes from a very important and serious family

Love Island

Mollie King has opened up about her recovery after suffering a frightening health scare.

Mollie King issues heartfelt thank you after 'tough time' following collapse at home

The search for the next James Bond continues to dominate Hollywood conversation, and one name that repeatedly surfaces in discussions is actor Callum Turner.

James Bond rumoured actor Callum Turner breaks silence on Hollywood role

TV & Movies

Simba Kudyiwa entered Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Simba Kudyiwa - age, job and TV dating show past revealed

Love Island

Tommy Murphy is starring in series 13 of Love Island.

Love Island 2026's Tommy Murphy - age, job, Instagram and link to Aidan and Kavan revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are yet to reveal their son's name.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury will announce new baby’s name this weekend – here's when, where and how

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Trooping the Colour marks an important occassion in the royal family calendar

What time does Trooping the Colour start? Full 2026 timings schedule revealed

Royals

Princess Anne will dress in her military uniform for this year's Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne's military experience and uniform explained

Royals

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

Prince William has a vast military career

Did Prince William serve in the military? Experience and medals revealed

Royals

Robyn Langton's mum Stacey said her daughter was worried about appearing on Love Island.

Love Island star Robyn's mum shares relatable reason why she almost turned down show

Love Island

Love Island's George Knight has finally revealed details around why he quit the show.

Love Island's George Knight shares details of shocking phone call that caused 'whirlwind exit'

Love Island

Heart Live in Ibiza with TK Maxx

Heart Live in Ibiza is back this summer! How to listen and win tickets to join us at Café Mambo
Love Island has been extended by 15 minutes tonight to cover all the drama.

Love Island first look teases a secret Hideaway snog that no-one saw coming

Love Island

Fans hit back at trolls online who criticised Mikey's stage presence.

Boyzone fans defend Mikey Graham after star misses most of comeback concert

Music

Love Island bombshell George Knight has explained why he quit the show.

Love Island's George Knight explains emotional reason why he suddenly left the villa

Love Island

Shakira has spent more than three decades at the top of the music industry and remains one of the most successful Latin artists of all time.

Shakira facts: Age, songs, partner, children, net worth and more

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who's been dumped from Love Island? Full list of 2026 stars who've left the villa so far

Love Island

Victoria Onanusi is starring in the 2026 series of Love Island.

Love Island 2026's Victoria Onanusi - age, job, Instagram and where she's from revealed

Love Island

Namibia Rosa entered Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Namibia Rosa - age, job, Instagram and where she's from revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Kavan Murphy entered as a bombshell in the first week

Love Island 2026's Kavan Murphy - age, job, brother and relationship history revealed

Love Island

Love Island 2026 welcomed Priya into the villa as a bombshell in week one

Love Island 2026's Priya Jaswal - age, job, where she's from and her bombshell strategy

Love Island