Perrie Edwards marries Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in gorgeous Portugal wedding

Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Little Mix singer and football ace tied the knot on Saturday June 13th.

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Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal, four years after the couple announced their engagement.

The Little Mix star and the former Arsenal and Liverpool player, who now plays for Celtic FC, are said to have exchanged vows on Saturday in the Algarve, close to where they own a villa.

According to The Sun, Perrie and Alex tied the knot at the Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi, Faro, on Saturday (June 13) before celebrating with family and close friends at the luxury Parrilla Natural restaurant.

They got engaged in 2022, with Alex proposing during a beach holiday and the pair have two children, Axel, 4, (pictured)and Alanis, 6 months. Picture: Getty

The couple, who have been together since 2016, reportedly kept the day intimate, with guests later taken to the reception venue after the ceremony.

Perrie is said to have worn a long-sleeved lace wedding gown, while Alex chose a tuxedo for the occasion.

The singer was supported by six bridesmaids, including her sister Caitlyn.

A source told The Sun: “Perrie and Alex’s wedding day could not have been more special. It was intimate and emotional.

“Perrie and Alex’s son Axel had a special role to play in the ceremony. It was adorable to see.

“She looked absolutely radiant and Alex didn’t stop smiling. It was a truly beautiful day.”

The Little Mix star and the former Arsenal and Liverpool player (pictured), who now plays for Celtic FC, are said to have exchanged vows on Saturday in the Algarve. Picture: Alamy

The couple share two children together: son Axel and daughter Alanis. Insiders claimed Perrie and Alex had decided to wait until after Alanis’s arrival before going ahead with the wedding.

A friend added: “Perrie and Alex love the Algarve and have a home there, so they knew they wanted to get married there.“

Their guests were driven from their hotel to a top-secret venue for the ceremony, before being taken to Parrilla Natural for the reception.

“The weather was absolutely perfect too. The pictures are amazing.”

The Sun reported that guests stayed at the five-star Conrad Algarve hotel, where rooms can cost up to £2,800 a night.

Among those believed to have attended were Perrie’s Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as Alex’s friends including former Arsenal player Carl Jenkinson and Fulham footballer Harrison Reed.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie’s other Little Mix bandmate, reportedly missed the wedding because she was booked to perform at Primavera Sound Festival on the same day.

Jesy Nelson, who left Little Mix in 2020, was not believed to have been invited.

Parrilla Natural appeared to hint at the celebration on Instagram, telling followers: “We’ll be closed today 13th June, for a beautiful celebration of two hearts coming together.

“What a beautiful beginning to their greatest adventure. Wishing them a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together.”

Little Mix members (L to R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty

The wedding comes almost ten years after Perrie and Alex first began dating. They got engaged in 2022, with Alex proposing during a beach holiday and the pair have two children, Axel, 4, and Alanis, 6 months.

Perrie had recently suggested that the big day was getting close, saying last month: “There’s so much coming up in both my personal and professional life — my wedding!“

I tried on the dress the other day and I’m so happy with it. I feel very fulfilled in my life right now, and I’m very happy with the balance. But yeah, a lot is going on — babies, dogs, planning my wedding.”

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However, the road to the altar was not completely straightforward. Last September, Perrie revealed she had begun doubting her original venue choice.

She said at the time: “I booked a venue for 2026. I viewed in March, viewed it again in June, and I hated it.

“I want to get married, but I don’t know where now. I haven’t even sent out ‘save the dates’. But I do really want to get married soon.”

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