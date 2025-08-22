Exclusive

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

22 August 2025, 16:54

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health
Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards/Global

By Hope Wilson

The mother-of-one has spoken about her mental health and motherhood.

Perrie Edwards has opened up about how important it is to discuss her anxiety and panic disorder while raising awareness for mental health.

The Little Mix singer spoke to Heart about her upcoming album and revealed how therapy has helped her both personally and professionally.

Perrie revealed: "I've never been one to kind of, you know, keep the fact that I have therapy and anxiety and panic disorder and all these things. I've never been one to keep quiet about that because I know so many people suffer."

She added: "So I think the more we talk about it, and the more we make it normal, the more normal it'll start becoming, and it'll feel like, yeah, I have therapy on a Friday. Love that. For me, I love therapy, and I love a Friday."

Perrie Edwards has spoken out about her mental health
Perrie Edwards has spoken out about her mental health. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards

The singer added: "So it's like, we definitely need to. We're getting better at it, but we still have a long way to go, I think. So it's important for me to talk about it a lot."

Perrie also opened up about her new music, stating: "Even saying my album's out, it feels a bit bizarre. But I'm so ready because I know the music is exactly what I wanted it to be. It's very Perrie. It's self titled, that for a reason. It's my sound. It's very autobiographical. It's just so true to me and I just love it so much.

"So I think I kind of got to the stage where I didn't have like my creativity and I didn't have like the juices flowing and it didn't feel like it was feeling authentic. And I was just feeling pressure from everyone, like, oh, this isn't what I expected. Oh, this isn't what we want to do. Or like deadlines or what we gonna do next. And I just felt a bit like it was all getting a bit much."

Perrie Edwards spoke about her new music
Perrie Edwards spoke about her new music. Picture: Getty

The 32-year-old continued: "So then I kind of had my therapy, which I do on a Friday, and I just realised I had a choice. And I think that's like a massive thing. I kind of forget that there's actually a choice. I don't have to do it and like spin it out and do it quick. It's all on me.

"So I spoke to my manager and she was like, 'absolutely, take as much time as you need. Like, it's more important that you feel good and you feel ready and you feel confident in your music.'

"And that's what I did. As soon as I took the pressure off, my music just felt incredible and it felt so me and it felt really genuine and very authentic and I just was just relieved almost. And it just felt amazing. And then I thought, right, this is it. So I got my album ready, put the order together, chose my singles, sent it to the label and I was like, this is the plan."

Watch Perrie discuss her mental health here:

Perrie Edwards on how parenting has changed her | No Filter

The star also revealed how becoming a mother has changed her music, saying: "I think having a child kind of changes you dramatically anyway, so I think it's definitely impacted my songwriting, and it's definitely impacted, like, my life. But I would say for the better.

"Like, don't get me wrong, there's times I want to rip my hair out, and I think I can't do this. But then it's so rewarding and he's so funny and Axel is the most charismatic, confident, cheeky chappy. He's just like his dad and obviously I fell in love with Alex and we made a little human that's just like him and a bit of me and it's like, I just adore him."

