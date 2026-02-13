Perrie Edwards facts: Age, boyfriend, children and music career revealed

Perrie Edwards is a successful singer and songwriter. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Perrie Edwards's net worth? And what condition does she have? Here's everything you need to know about the Little Mix singer.

Perrie Edwards is a quarter of one of the biggest British girl bands Little Mix and is currently busy dominating the music charts with her solo tunes too.

With her career completely focused on her journey as a single artist without the likes of Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson by her side, her personal life is also just as busy.

In January 2026, Perrie welcomed her second child with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2022.

From her age, dating life, children and her career and net worth, here's everything you need to know about Little Mix's Perrie.

Perrie Edwards released her first collection of solo material in 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Perrie Edwards?

Age: 32 (born July 10 1993)

From: Southshields, Newcastle

Instagram: @perrieedwards

Perrie Edwards is most famous for her time in band Little Mix who she met when auditioning for The X Factor. The girls come together under the mentor of Tulisa and went on to win the show in 2011.

The four girls, Perrie, Jesy , Jade and Leigh-Anne had huge chart success with singles like 'Shout Out To My Ex', 'Woman Like Me' and 'Black Magic'.

Away from fame, Perrie is the daughter of Alexander Edwards and Debbie Duffy. She has older brother Jonathan and half-sister Caitlin.

What condition does Perrie Edwards have?

When the singer was young, she was diagnosed with congenital anosmia, when someone is born without the ability to smell.

As a child, she had an operation to fix the issue but the success was short-lived. Advised to have the surgery again, she said: "I was like: 'I'm not going through that again. I don't care. If I had it and lost it fair enough. But I've never had it so why care?".

What has Perrie Edwards done in her music career?

After 10 years together, Little Mix decided to take a break from girl group life in 2022 following their Confetti Tour.

Taking some time for herself, it wasn't long before Perrie released her first solo single, 'Forget About Us' in 2024. A song she had written with Ed Sheeran. Other solo hits include:

'Tears'

'You Go Your Way'

'If He Wanted To He Would'

'Woman In Love'

What is Perrie Edwards' net worth?

According to latest stats and figures, Perrie's net worth is rumoured to be around £15million.

Most of her fortune comes down to her music but she has also had her own gym wear clothing range, Disora, as well as brand deals.

Who is Perrie Edwards' boyfriend?

Perrie is now engaged to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who she has been with since 2016.

It's been reported Perrie and Alex have never officially lived with one another during their decade-long romance due to his football career always being based away from home.

Now, set to sign to a club in the UK, it's believed they will finally move in together. The couple also have two children.

Before dating Alex, Perrie famously dated One Direction's Zayn Malik.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have two children together. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Who are Perrie Edwards's children?

Perrie is the proud mum of son Axel, four, and newborn daughter Alanis Valentine who was born in January 2026.

The singer and songwriter has also opened up about suffering with two miscarriages.

Talking about her most recent, she revealed she was 24 weeks pregnant when she endured the loss.

She told Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast: "I remember sobbing. I couldn't see straight. I was just distraught. We basically lost the baby at, like, 24 weeks."

Perrie described it as the "worst day of my life" and described the scan as an "out of body experience".

