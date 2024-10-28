Perrie Edwards emotionally opens up on 'heartbreaking' Jesy Nelson friendship breakdown

28 October 2024, 11:54

Perrie Edwards speaks about her ex-friend Jesy Nelson
Perrie Edwards speaks about her ex-friend Jesy Nelson. Picture: Happy Place/Getty

By Tom Eames

Perrie Edwards has opened up for the first time about how she navigated the emotional fallout of losing Jesy Nelson as a close friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a heartfelt conversation with Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, Perrie revealed how she struggled with the breakup of their friendship after years of performing together as part of the chart-topping group Little Mix.

Perrie and Jesy first crossed paths back in 2011 on The X Factor, where they, alongside Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, formed Little Mix.

Together, they went on to dominate the UK music scene and build an unbreakable bond—or so it seemed. However, when Jesy made the decision to leave the group in 2020 to pursue a solo career, it left a lasting impact, not just on fans but on her bandmates as well.

Perrie Edwards reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood | Memory Box

During the hour-long interview, Perrie opened up about how difficult it was to come to terms with their friendship drifting apart.

“I wrote a song about it,” Perrie shared, “and it’s about a friendship that I had, which I no longer have.” She explained that this experience resonated with many, adding: “It’s not really spoken about… when you hear a heartbreak song, it’s about a relationship or a significant other. But when it’s a friend, you don’t hear about it much in music, so I was like, ‘I am going to write something about it because it’s just as heartbreaking, if not worse.’”

Reflecting on their shared experiences, Perrie continued: “When you have been in that person’s life for years, and they have had your back, and you have been through highs, lows, everything, and all of these experiences… and then poof, they’re gone. That is hard to deal with. I struggled a lot with that.”

Perrie Edwards: Friendship Break Ups, The Cost of Fame and Facing Criticism as a Working Mum

Perrie also spoke about the complex emotions of deciding whether to repair their relationship or stay distant. “It’s really sad, but at the same time, these things happen, and it makes you think, ‘Do we try to rectify the situation? Do I reach out? I feel like I should just stay away.’ It’s a really horrible dynamic to be in.”

The Little Mix star candidly admitted: “You can’t force somebody to be friends with you. If they don’t want to be friends, they don’t want to be friends. But, yes, it’s really hard.” She concluded by acknowledging that it’s natural for people to drift apart over time, though she found it “strange.”

Little Mix in 2017
Little Mix in 2017. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson, who has previously been vocal about her reasons for leaving the group, shared her perspective in an earlier interview with People.

“For me, my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled – and I really, really struggled with it.”

She added: “I needed support and help to overcome that, and there wasn’t the time while I was in the band. I don’t have any regrets because I had to do what was right for me, and I will always cherish the memories I had at Little Mix.”

