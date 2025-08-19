Perrie Edwards breaks down as she reveals she's suffered two 'traumatising' miscarriages

19 August 2025, 11:48

Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies.
Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies. Picture: Instagram/We Need To Talk

By Claire Blackmore

The former Little Mix singer, 32, recalled the devastating experiences and explained she lost one unborn baby 'very early on' but the other at 24 weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards has revealed she has suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages as she opened up about her harrowing experiences for the very first time this week.

The former Little Mix star, 32, spoke about the "traumatising" baby losses during an emotional interview with Married At First Sight star Paul C Brunson for his latest We Need To Talk podcast.

The singer spoke about the painful ordeals, explaining that she lost one of her unborn children "very early on" but the other over halfway through her pregnancy at 24 weeks.

She's already mum to Axel, four, who she shares with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but described her son as her 'rainbow baby' during the heart-wrenching conversation.

The singer revealed she got pregnant again just after Axel was born.
The singer revealed she got pregnant again just after Axel was born. Picture: Instagram/@perrieedwards

Perrie told Paul: "I had a miscarriage very early on with my first ever pregnancy, and it was so early. I remember finding out I was pregnant.

"Obviously, I started bleeding not long after, and I went to the hospital and I had the scan and they were like, 'There's no baby'."

Speaking of her reaction to the sad news at the time, she said: "I was like, 'Oh, I've made this up. Maybe I got a false positive or something'.

"And I remember being on my own at the appointments because nobody was there."

Perrie shared the harrowing moment doctors found no heartbeat.
Perrie shared the harrowing moment doctors found no heartbeat. Picture: YouTube/We Need To Talk

Shortly after her first miscarriage the pop star got pregnant again, which thankfully ended smoothly when the couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on 21st August 2021.

However, the Forget About Us hitmaker and her sports star partner conceived another baby in the months that followed Axel's birth, but sadly lost the child around six months in.

Perrie remembered: "We fell pregnant again after. So maybe a year and probably not even... because Axel wasn't even walking yet and we were pregnant."

"I found out when I was rehearsing for the Little Mix tour, the last Little Mix tour, I was at rehearsals and I thought, 'oh, I don't feel good'," she continued. "Every, every symptom under the sun. I was like, I think I'm pregnant."

She and fiancé Alex have gone through two horrendous miscarriages.
She and fiancé Alex have gone through two horrendous miscarriages. Picture: Instagram/@perrieedwards

But when the excited parents got to the half-way mark, heartbreak struck again following some heavy bleeding Perrie had experienced during rehearsals.

"We went for what was a 20-week scan, but we were actually 22 weeks, and that was just the worst day of my life. Like horrendous," she said.

"And I just knew something was wrong in the scan, and he just kept going over the same thing, over the same thing.

"I've never experienced an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion."

Opening up about the moment she and Alex received the devastating news the baby wasn't going to make it, she continued: "I remember sobbing.

"[Alex] was injured at the time and he couldn't really drive. He was struggling to drive, but I couldn't see straight. I was just distraught. And yeah, we basically lost the baby at like 24 weeks. I was just traumatised."

The mum-of-one has never spoken about her ordeal before.
The mum-of-one has never spoken about her ordeal before. Picture: Instagram/@perrieedwards

Reflecting on the trauma she experienced, she said: "It's weird because the first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, oh, that's hard.

"But I think when you're fully carrying in your 24 weeks and you've planned out their room and all these things, it's really hard. I've never spoke about it before."

Speaking through her tears, she said: "Nobody knows other than immediate friends and family. And I remember shortly after, friends would message and be like, ‘how's the bump?’ And I'll be like, there is no bump."

