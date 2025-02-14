Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘split’ after series of explosive rows

14 February 2025, 15:58

The pair have decided to part ways, a source has claimed.
The pair have decided to part ways, a source has claimed. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The reality stars have reportedly ended their whirlwind romance and are "better off as friends".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reality star Pete Wicks and Love Island icon Maura Higgins have reportedly split after a series of explosive rows.

The former TOWIE hunk and the Irish beauty had been keeping their whirlwind romance under wraps, but it seems the pair have called it quits before even going public.

In 2024, their six-year friendship seemingly turned into a fling after the duo were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in public, sparking speculation among fans they were in love.

But according to reports, an insider has now revealed the fiery exes, who never officially confirmed their relationship, believe they are "better off as friends".

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks were pictured getting close at the BAFTAs in May 2024.
Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks were pictured getting close at the BAFTAs in May 2024. Picture: Getty

A source told the Mail: "Maura and Pete have decided to call off their romance.

"There have been a few clashes, and it was eventually agreed they were better off as friends.

"Those closest to them know it's been a very on and off relationship, which is why they were so resistant to go public in the first place.

"They remain close and share a deep connection."

Rumours of a romance swirled after Maura shared a TikTok of the pair dancing.
Rumours of a romance swirled after Maura shared a TikTok of the pair dancing. Picture: TikTok

Rumours swirled the pair had been an item during Pete's stint on Strictly Come Dancing after they were photographed smooching at the Pride of Britain Awards in October.

The reality stars seemed to confirm they were more than just platonic mates, posting a string of suggestive TikToks online.

When Maura appeared on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! she discussed her and Pete's blossoming relationship with campmate GK Barry, confessing she wasn't sure where they stood.

"You know more than me! No, I'm single. People can date and not be in a relationship and take things slow."

"What’s the point in getting them involved too soon, when you just don’t know where it’s gonna go, you know?"

Alluding to the Strictly semi-finalist, she added: "Well we’ve already been papped, tongues down each other’s necks and we had no idea!"

Maura appeared to confirm her single status to a journalist last month.
Maura appeared to confirm her single status to a journalist last month. Picture: Instagram

But it looks like their love affair began crumbling last month when Maura insisted to a journalist that she "didn't need a man".

During an interview with The Times, she was asked whether she had "terrible taste in men," to which she responded: "Yes."

She added "it would be lovely" to be in love but when quizzed about Pete, Maura said: "I don’t feel like I need a man. But I’ll date, and I’ll see where something goes, and if it happens, it happens."

Pete admitted he struggles to commit in relationships.
Pete admitted he struggles to commit in relationships. Picture: Instagram

The comments came after Pete also opened up to The Times about his struggles with long-term relationships.

He said: "[Settling down] is the bit I just can’t do.

"The minute a relationship gets to the point where I seem to be having an impact on someone’s life, it scares the sh*t out of me.”

Getting candid about his past relationships, Pete added: "Yeah. Over the years, people have tried to understand me, but if you don’t understand yourself, it’s very difficult for anyone else to understand you."

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon often appear together online

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show

Stacey and Joe: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

TV & Movies

Lesley Joseph has spoken about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

Lesley Joseph breaks silence on Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Sir Ian McKellen rejected the role of Albus Dumbledore.

Ian McKellen reveals why he turned down the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy reviews are in

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy review roundup as critics divided

TV & Movies

Amy Tapper shared her astonishing weight loss results on Instagram.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off incredible five-stone weight loss

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will see Renée Zellweger return as the iconic character

Where to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' in the UK

TV & Movies

Bridget Jones has become a cultural phenomenon

Will there be another Bridget Jones film? Everything the cast and author have said about a fifth movie

TV & Movies

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025

White Lotus season 3: Release date and time, where to watch, cast and storyline

TV & Movies

Colin Firth had a hilarious reaction to finding out about Mark Darcy's death

Bridget Jones: How Colin Firth reacted to Mr Darcy being killed off

TV & Movies

Parent and child parking spaces are for young families

Parent and child parking bay rules revealed as fines are introduced

Lifestyle

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy soundtrack has been revealed

Bridget Jones 4 soundtrack: Every song in Mad About the Boy

TV & Movies

Love Island's Luca Bish has a past connection with Saffron Barker

Inside Love Island Luca Bish's past relationship with Saffron Barker

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Love Island stars Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides have confirmed their relationship status

Love Island couple finally admit they're together after two years of secret dating

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Snow Moon will light up the skies in February

Snow Moon 2025: Date and time in UK, what it means and name explained

News

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital

Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Jade Thirlwall, Myles Smith and Sabrina Carpenter

The BRIT Awards 2025: Date, performers, tickets and host revealed

Andrea McLean has given fans a health update

Loose Women's Andrea McLean gives health update after revealing pneumonia and sepsis diagnosis
Renée Zellweger is the star of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger facts: Bridget Jones star's age, partner, nationality and life away from the screen revealed
Samantha Barks is an actress and singer found fame on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything.

Samantha Barks facts: Musical theatre star's age, career, husband and kids revealed

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Age, where he's from, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Sammy Root entered Love Island All Stars 2025 as a late bombshell

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Love Island's Elma Pazar has become a favourite in the Love Island All Stars villa

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

One Direction have confirmed whether they'll pay tribute to Liam Payne at the BRITs

One Direction decide on BRIT Awards 2025 reunion in memory of Liam Payne