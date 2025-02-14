Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘split’ after series of explosive rows

The pair have decided to part ways, a source has claimed. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The reality stars have reportedly ended their whirlwind romance and are "better off as friends".

Reality star Pete Wicks and Love Island icon Maura Higgins have reportedly split after a series of explosive rows.

The former TOWIE hunk and the Irish beauty had been keeping their whirlwind romance under wraps, but it seems the pair have called it quits before even going public.

In 2024, their six-year friendship seemingly turned into a fling after the duo were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in public, sparking speculation among fans they were in love.

But according to reports, an insider has now revealed the fiery exes, who never officially confirmed their relationship, believe they are "better off as friends".

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks were pictured getting close at the BAFTAs in May 2024. Picture: Getty

A source told the Mail: "Maura and Pete have decided to call off their romance.

"There have been a few clashes, and it was eventually agreed they were better off as friends.

"Those closest to them know it's been a very on and off relationship, which is why they were so resistant to go public in the first place.

"They remain close and share a deep connection."

Rumours of a romance swirled after Maura shared a TikTok of the pair dancing. Picture: TikTok

Rumours swirled the pair had been an item during Pete's stint on Strictly Come Dancing after they were photographed smooching at the Pride of Britain Awards in October.

The reality stars seemed to confirm they were more than just platonic mates, posting a string of suggestive TikToks online.

When Maura appeared on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! she discussed her and Pete's blossoming relationship with campmate GK Barry, confessing she wasn't sure where they stood.

"You know more than me! No, I'm single. People can date and not be in a relationship and take things slow."

"What’s the point in getting them involved too soon, when you just don’t know where it’s gonna go, you know?"

Alluding to the Strictly semi-finalist, she added: "Well we’ve already been papped, tongues down each other’s necks and we had no idea!"

Maura appeared to confirm her single status to a journalist last month. Picture: Instagram

But it looks like their love affair began crumbling last month when Maura insisted to a journalist that she "didn't need a man".

During an interview with The Times, she was asked whether she had "terrible taste in men," to which she responded: "Yes."

She added "it would be lovely" to be in love but when quizzed about Pete, Maura said: "I don’t feel like I need a man. But I’ll date, and I’ll see where something goes, and if it happens, it happens."

Pete admitted he struggles to commit in relationships. Picture: Instagram

The comments came after Pete also opened up to The Times about his struggles with long-term relationships.

He said: "[Settling down] is the bit I just can’t do.

"The minute a relationship gets to the point where I seem to be having an impact on someone’s life, it scares the sh*t out of me.”

Getting candid about his past relationships, Pete added: "Yeah. Over the years, people have tried to understand me, but if you don’t understand yourself, it’s very difficult for anyone else to understand you."