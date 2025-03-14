Pete Wicks 'takes swipe' at ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins after Danny Jones Brits 'kiss'

Pete Wicks has called out his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins. Picture: Staying Relevant/Instagram/Maura Higgins

By Hope Wilson

TV star Pete Wicks appears to have made a savage comment regarding his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins' kiss with Danny Jones.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pete Wicks has taken aim at his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins following her 'kiss' with Danny Jones at the BRITs earlier this month.

Whilst the TOWIE star and Love Island legend haven't addressed their recent split, Pete appeared to make a comment about his ex on his podcast Staying Relevant with Sam Thompson.

The TV star touched on the awards ceremony, which he attended, stating: "BRITs, a lot happened at the BRITs, an awful lot happened at the BRITs… I am probably going to leave that there."

He went on to raise his eyebrows and continue: "A LOT happened at the BRITs, but we’re going to MOVE on from that and tell you about our BRITs experience."

Pete Wicks has appeared to speak out after Maura Higgins and Danny Jones' kiss. Picture: Staying Relevant

Sam and Pete then went on to discuss their time at the awards ceremony and where they went after the show ended.

Pete revealed: "We then went to the Universal afterparty," as Sam added, "Ahhh, the Universal afterparty."

Maura's ex then cheekily said: "Nothing happened there for us, we had a great time at the Universal afterparty, we stayed there a little bit, had a little f****** few drinks."

The Made in Chelsea star then chimed in: "We did it right", with Pete quickly stating: "No no, it’s not that other people did it wrong. No No No!"

Sam then appeared to hint at Danny and Maura's late night kiss, saying: "I meant at these parties, you don’t want to linger for too long. We got there a little bit early, got there before the crash happens, had a few drinks, spoke to loads of people and left at about 1am, which is the perfect time before everything gets a bit messy."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

This comes days after reports surfaced that Danny and his wife Georgia were "on a break and living apart" after his kiss with his I'm A Celeb co-star went viral.

An insider told the Daily Star: "It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened. Only then can she begin to talk about the future. They are now on a break and are living apart from each other."

They went on to add how Georgia was feeling at the moment, saying: "She is furious – not just with her husband’s actions, but with all the chaos this has brought to their lives, particularly for their young son Cooper.

"All she wants to do is protect her boy from this mess."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together. Picture: Getty

Whilst Georgia, Danny and Maura have all broken their social media silence, neither one have discussed the incident.

Reports surfaced days after the BRITS that Maura and Danny had 'kissed', with source telling the Daily Mail: "Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss.

"Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking and laughing for ages."

They added: "Danny appeared to be giving Maura advice and at one point he put his arm around her shoulder."