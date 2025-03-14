Pete Wicks 'takes swipe' at ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins after Danny Jones Brits 'kiss'

14 March 2025, 12:53

Pete Wicks has called out his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins
Pete Wicks has called out his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins. Picture: Staying Relevant/Instagram/Maura Higgins

By Hope Wilson

TV star Pete Wicks appears to have made a savage comment regarding his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins' kiss with Danny Jones.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Wicks has taken aim at his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins following her 'kiss' with Danny Jones at the BRITs earlier this month.

Whilst the TOWIE star and Love Island legend haven't addressed their recent split, Pete appeared to make a comment about his ex on his podcast Staying Relevant with Sam Thompson.

The TV star touched on the awards ceremony, which he attended, stating: "BRITs, a lot happened at the BRITs, an awful lot happened at the BRITs… I am probably going to leave that there."

He went on to raise his eyebrows and continue: "A LOT happened at the BRITs, but we’re going to MOVE on from that and tell you about our BRITs experience."

Pete Wicks has appeared to speak out after Maura Higgins and Danny Jones' kiss
Pete Wicks has appeared to speak out after Maura Higgins and Danny Jones' kiss. Picture: Staying Relevant

Sam and Pete then went on to discuss their time at the awards ceremony and where they went after the show ended.

Pete revealed: "We then went to the Universal afterparty," as Sam added, "Ahhh, the Universal afterparty."

Maura's ex then cheekily said: "Nothing happened there for us, we had a great time at the Universal afterparty, we stayed there a little bit, had a little f****** few drinks."

The Made in Chelsea star then chimed in: "We did it right", with Pete quickly stating: "No no, it’s not that other people did it wrong. No No No!"

Sam then appeared to hint at Danny and Maura's late night kiss, saying: "I meant at these parties, you don’t want to linger for too long. We got there a little bit early, got there before the crash happens, had a few drinks, spoke to loads of people and left at about 1am, which is the perfect time before everything gets a bit messy."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

This comes days after reports surfaced that Danny and his wife Georgia were "on a break and living apart" after his kiss with his I'm A Celeb co-star went viral.

An insider told the Daily Star: "It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened. Only then can she begin to talk about the future. They are now on a break and are living apart from each other."

They went on to add how Georgia was feeling at the moment, saying: "She is furious – not just with her husband’s actions, but with all the chaos this has brought to their lives, particularly for their young son Cooper.

"All she wants to do is protect her boy from this mess."

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together
Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together. Picture: Getty

Whilst Georgia, Danny and Maura have all broken their social media silence, neither one have discussed the incident.

Reports surfaced days after the BRITS that Maura and Danny had 'kissed', with source telling the Daily Mail: "Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss.

"Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking and laughing for ages."

They added: "Danny appeared to be giving Maura advice and at one point he put his arm around her shoulder."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife

The likes of Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco and Owen Cooper star in Netflix's Adolescence

Netflix's Adolescence full cast: Meet all the actors behind series

Gripping thriller Adolescence was mainly filmed in West Yorkshire.

Where was Adolescence filmed?

TV & Movies

Adolescence is a brand new Netflix series

Is Adolescence a true story? Stephen Graham reveals real life inspiration for Netflix series

TV & Movies

Viewers have criticised Adrian's accent during MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent and need for subtitles

Married at First Sight

Stephen Graham shares meaning behind final scene of Netflix's Adolescence

Adolescence ending explained: Stephen Graham shares meaning behind heartbreaking scene

Details of Gene Hackman's will have emerged.

Gene Hackman's whopping $80million fortune revealed as details of will released

Aimee Lou Wood responded to comments about her teeth.

Actress Aimee Lou Wood issues amazing response to trolls telling her to 'fix her teeth'

Clueless The Musical

Clueless the Musical: Tickets, cast, songs, running time and plot explained

The German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, greeted the authorities and helped lead them to the bodies

How Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dogs showed one final act of loyalty to owners

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Lady Gaga performing on stage

Is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025?

Music

Here's the full cast of the Disney live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch 2025 cast: Meet the full cast of the Disney live-action remake

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela passed away

David Hasselhoff's daughter breaks silence on 'unbearable pain' of mother's tragic death

Jake's comments caused a stir on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Jake speaks out after photo ranking challenge drama

Married at First Sight

Prince William at Aston Villa football matches cheering

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

Royals

Young boy covered in chocolate next to easter eggs

When is Easter weekend 2025 and why does the date change?

Lifestyle

Stedman Pearson from Five Star has died

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies, aged 60

Mark Wright's mum and sister have shared emotional tributes

Mark Wright's mum and sister share emotional tributes as Michelle Keegan gives birth

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become parents for the first time

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright special baby name meaning unveiled

A blood moon lunar eclipse will take place in the UK this week

A unique blood moon lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's the best time to see it

Lifestyle

Jodie Whittaker standing on the red carpet

Jodie Whittaker facts: Toxic Town star's age, TV shows, children, husband and more

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Age, real name, partner and tops songs revealed

Disney's Snow White remake will be out on March 21

Snow White controversy explained: All the Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Disney backlash

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have announced the birth of their daughter

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce birth of first child

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? His age, music career and relationship revealed
Easter eggs are on offer across all supermarkets for 2025

Supermarket Easter egg offers and deals on Cadbury's, Lindt, Galaxy and more

Lifestyle