Peter Andre adopts a pet dog

The 38-year-old has adopted a pet pug from Battersea Dog's Home in London. The dog was left behind when his owners moved abroad.

Andre revealed on Twitter that the dog, named Charlie, is getting on well with his children Junior and Princess Tiaamii.



'Welcome Charlie Pug :))) we love him. He is a dude,' tweeted the Mysterious Girl singer.



'He was a rescue Pug at Battersea and me J and P spent some time there and loved the little champ,' continued the star.



'The other owners were apparently very good but had to move overseas I'm sure he was really loved by them too. One of us already. (sic)'



Andre had Junior, six, and four-year-old Princess Tiaami with ex-wife Katie Price.