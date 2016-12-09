Peter Andre Has FINALLY Named His Newborn Son And It's A Beautiful Choice

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer welcomed his second child with wife Emily Macdonagh two weeks ago, and they've only just picked a name!

After two weeks of um-ing and ah-ing, Peter Andre and his wife Emily have finally settled a name for their newborn son.

Taking to twitter, the Mysterious Girl singer announced: "Theo it is then Or Theodore James Andre (a) To be precise ;)"

Peter Andre has talked about how his other children, Junior and Princess and Amelia, have "hated" all the names he's wanted to name his newborn son, until now.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer, who welcomed his fourth child with wife Emily in November, revealed his top choices for names during a conversation with a fan on Twitter.

The change in tactic comes after the couple, who chose to keep the gender of their baby boy a surprise unit the big day, said the names Oliver was in the lead as their favourite along with Oscar, Arthur, Max and James.

CUTE!

However, they said they would not pick a winner until they met the new addition to the family.

In a glossy photoshoot for OK! Magazine, Peter said: “I’ve been quite open about (wanting a traditional name).

“For a girl, I’ve always loved Elizabeth, Mary, Rose and Olivia.

“For boys I like Oscar, Arthur, Max and James. They are strong and James is my middle name.”

Something tells us that the couple will think long and hard about the name, as they took three weeks to decide what to call their daughter Amelia when she was born.

This time around, the couple are hoping it won't take as long to name the new baby, but they are determined to make the right choice.

Peter added: “The same thing might happen this time. We have no idea what the baby is going to look like until they arrive.”

The more traditional choice of names is stark in comparison to the name of Peter's eight-year-old daughter Princess and son Junior, 10, from his past marriage to Katie Price.