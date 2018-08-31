Inside Peter Andre’s Florida family holiday with children Princess and Junior following Katie Price's no contact claims

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer has whisked his kids with Katie Price, Junior and Princess, off on holiday to Florida.

Peter Andre has taken kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, on a family holiday to Florida and has left his ex and the kids' mother Katie Price worried and tweeting that she couldn't get hold of them during the trip.

The family holiday seems to be a last minute getaway for Pete to spend some quality time with the kids before they head back off to school as there doesn't seem to be any sign of wife Emily MacDonagh.

So here's an inside look at what looks like a dream family trip...

The family flew British Airways

Pete and the kids flew to Florida with British Airways. Pete must be a fan of the UK based airline as he even uploaded a photo of he and Princess checking in together with some pretty big suitcases.

They met up with Pete's close friend James Rudland

It may have been a family trip but the trio were joined by Pete's close friend and celebrity photographer James Rudland. They look like they got pretty damp while enjoying the rides at Universal Studios Orlando.

It's not all rides...they've been fishing too!

Pete has shared some pictures of him and the kids doing a spot of fishing during their holiday. In the images he uploaded to his Instagram account Princes and Junior are proudly holding their catches of the day.

The fishing trip took place away from the thrills of Orlando in the Floridian coastal town of Cortez.