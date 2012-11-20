Peter Andre fan goes into labour at singer's concert

Peter Andre has congratulated a fan who went into labour at his concert in Plymouth on Friday night (16th November).

The Australian star was performing his No. 1 hit Mysterious Girl at Plymouth Pavilions when Elisa Turner's water broke.



Elisa was helped into a holding area by medics and waited for an ambulance while Andre belted out his hit.



'I listened to the rest of the song while counting my contractions,' she is quoted as saying in The Sun.



After giving birth to her baby boy Dylan in a nearby hospital the following morning, Peter texted his message to the new mother.



'Huge congratulations, what a welcome to the world,' wrote the singer to Elisa.